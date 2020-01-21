advertisement

This week Heather Steacy, originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, lives in Berlin, where she works as a deputy manager and volunteer coordinator in a refugee center.

When did you leave Ireland and why?

advertisement

I left Ireland in 2011 after graduating in International Development and Food Policy from University College Cork (UCC). I moved to Munich, where I worked as an English teacher (ESL) for four years, and then moved to Berlin to have better employment opportunities in the area where I studied. During my distance learning in Munich, I did an MA at the United Nations University for Sustainable Peace in a Modern World.

What is it like to live in Berlin?

Living in Berlin is great. It is usually cheap, but the rent is constantly increasing and it can be very difficult to find an apartment. However, compared to Ireland, everything is much cheaper. Berlin is generally very open, multicultural and friendly. Summer is a wonderful time to swim in lakes and beers in late shops, but winter can be gray and miserable.

You work with refugees in Berlin. How are you?

I am the deputy managing director and volunteer coordinator of a refugee center. This means that I am responsible for supporting the manager in the day-to-day operation of the center and for ensuring that the well-being of our residents is taken care of and the building remains in a condition that is worth living in. As a volunteer coordinator, I find new volunteers and support our current volunteers and cooperation partners in the projects they carry out in our center, such as yoga for children, sports for women, grinding or helping with homework or working as mentors for certain families. among many others.

Children usually learn the language very quickly, but mothers are often left behind because they have the task of taking care of the children

Where do the refugees in Berlin come from?

The majority come from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, but also from Eritrea, Turkey, Vietnam and Moldova.

Is there a language barrier?

Sometimes there is a language barrier, but it helps to speak German and English. Some of our residents are new to Germany and do not speak German or English. However, often someone on our team speaks the required language.

What are the challenges for refugees in Berlin?

One of the challenges is the difficulty of learning a new language. Children usually learn the language very quickly, but mothers are left behind because of the task of taking care of the children and there are not enough German courses for women that include childcare. There is also a lack of kindergarten places in Berlin. It is difficult to find a kindergarten place for the children, which means that some children only come into contact with German regularly when they are five or six years old. This is a disadvantage when they start school. Finding an apartment can be very difficult due to the current situation in Berlin and sometimes due to larger families. Racism and discrimination are a topic that I found more obvious in the part of Berlin where my former center was located.

You worked with refugee children. What have you done?

I worked in another center until October 2019, where I worked with school-age children. In this center all the children were with the family. I did homework with them every night, did creative activities, or played and read while I checked in to see how the children got along at home and at school. During the school holidays, I put together a program for them with a daily activity: museum visits, swimming, human rights workshops and workshops against bullying. I worked closely with parents, schools and social workers when there was a problem with a child.

Is it important to pay attention to both the hearts and minds of the refugees?

Naturally. We have a psychologist on site at our center in case anyone needs additional help. Otherwise we try to bring some joy to the center by offering various activities to bring people within the center and also people from outside the center together. We like to celebrate many different events, be it Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Pagan and more. Eating is also a very important way to bring people together and they can then share experiences.

Do you miss something about living and working in Ireland?

The only thing I really miss is friends and family who are in Ireland. Then the food would be just a second – chicken fillet rolls, meat buffet, sausages, pudding – all that good stuff.

What did you learn about working with refugees in Berlin?

I would not describe it as learned, but rather as reaffirmed. It was confirmed to me that we are basically the same, no matter where we come from or what culture we grew up in. The parents of the children in the center care, nag and love just like my parents. It is also affirmed that if you find yourself in a similar situation, you should treat people the way you would like to be treated.

If you are working in an interesting career abroad and would like to share your experience with Irish Times Abroad, send an email abroad@irishtimes.com with a little information about yourself and what you do.

advertisement