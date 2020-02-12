An Irishman who was quarantined in Britain two weeks after being flown out of China’s coronavirus-infested Wuhan is preparing to return to Co Kildare.

“It wasn’t terrible,” said Kilcullen’s Ben Kavanagh of his 14-day isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, Liverpool.

“It actually flew by. Two weeks in quarantine – it sounds like a long time, but every other night we played poker there was food – breakfast, lunch, and dinner – so it really wasn’t that bad. “

The psychology teacher, who had lived and worked in Wuhan, was among dozens of British and Irish citizens who holed up in the hospital after flying from China to the RAF base in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire.

While some decided to isolate themselves, Mr. Kavanagh said he joined the others to play cards and chat.

He also continued to work by recording his classes on his laptop and sending them online to his students.

The hospital stay was less isolating than when he was locked up in his Wuhan home, he told RTÉ Radio One.

He thinks he’s free to go home – “Should be, yes. Hopefully ”- where he wants to spend time with family and friends before finally returning to Wuhan, where he wants to continue working.