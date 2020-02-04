advertisement

Irish assistant coach Kieran Campbell was satisfied after the 38:26 win over Scotland in the opening game of the U20 six-nation championship, even if performance needs to be improved significantly.

If the side is essentially scratchy, it will take time for the cohesion to be smoothed, so that the kinks on both sides of the ball are smoothed. Unfortunately, the tournament does not offer much scope – Ireland welcomes Wales on Friday night at Musgrave Park – as the schedules are getting denser and faster.

A priority will be to optimize the game’s facets here and there to improve awareness and communication. Players will also have benefited from this game against Scotland as they have a better understanding of what is physically required in particular.

advertisement

chuffed

Campbell said, “It was a little unknown about the first game. You have no chance to watch the opposition [due to the lack of footage in every detail] and you will be caught with a few things. Overall, it was the ideal premiere, there was a lot to tell and work on, and a few developments [in terms of style of play] had to be made. they have to be done quickly.

“I think the way we built a lead of 33 to 12 is great. We’re just going to look at how we mastered the momentum a little in the middle of the second half. We took our foot off the pedal a little. This allowed them to find some space in the game. Fortunately, we managed to bring it back and get a good lead at 38:19. “

Wales lost 17: 7 to Italy at home – Stephen Aboud’s age group job in Italian rugby has been seen for several seasons. Campbell admitted: “You can imagine the paint coming off the wall a little to prepare it for this week. We’re going to have a pretty seismic battle on Friday.

Take control

“You are the outsider who comes in so that they have a level of emotion and intensity that goes with it. We need to be as good, if not better than Scotland, in the first few games of the game, to make sure that we are comfortable in the game, take control and assert ourselves from the start. That will release that emotion from them. We are fortunate that things are going so well in Cork that we receive vocal support. “

Wales will inherit some features from the Scots, who made four attempts in Cork and made Ireland uncomfortable at times, with some direct runs, especially in the second half. Campbell continued: “What we talked about is consistency in the delivery of line speed. The boys learned that you don’t get a collision that you can easily win.

“We have to make sure that when we reach our line speed, we meet and end [in duel].” I think if I took one from the weekend as a defense coach, it is when we are at the start and if we really survive our collisions, we are extremely effective. The Welshmen will no doubt look at this and say that [Irish] speed is good, but they [Ireland] have periods in which they are not as consistent. “

advertisement