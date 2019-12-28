advertisement

IRISH PHOTOGRAPHERS BRENDA FITZSIMONS, DARA MAC DÓNAILL, BRYAN O’BRIEN, ALAN BETSON, ENDA O’DOWD AND LAURA HUTTON CHOOSE THE BEST PHOTOGRAPHY FROM THE PAST 12 MONTHS

BRENDA FITZSIMONS

Photo: Brenda Fitzsimons

I took this photo earlier this year in the TC Palya slum in Bangalore, India. Rosita Boland, author of the Irish Times, and I investigated the origins of a multi-billion dollar industry: the collection of human hair for resale as wigs and hair extensions in the salons of the West. These women had been out to collect hair from brushes and combs of women in ordinary households.

Depending on how much hair has been collected in each household, a small item is issued in return, e.g. B. a barrette or a bowl. Back in the slum, the hair is washed and sorted and sold in the slum to men who are referred to as aggregators. A kilo of hair sold in a slum costs 31 euros. By the time it reaches the west, its price has risen to 3,000 euros.

The woman in this picture is called Gangamma. She sorted hair that she and other women had recently collected.

It was important to properly illuminate the faces of the women and to highlight the colors of their sarongs. The hair that was at the center of the story also had to stand out and be carefully illuminated

I gave myself time to watch the women at work before taking my camera out of my pocket. With such scorching heat, there is little time to shoot. Digital cameras tend to just shutdown, and battery life can also be significantly reduced. The first signs are that none of the camera displays make sense, even though they have been set manually: it is a terrible feeling and very difficult to remedy in a place where there is no electricity. With the sun in the sky it was clear that I would need a flash and would have to work quickly.

I usually hesitate to use flash because it distracts the person being photographed. In this case, it was important that I properly lit their faces and highlighted the colors of their sarongs. The hair, which was central to the story, had to stand out in the picture and be carefully illuminated.

I was lucky. I took this shot just before my camera turned off due to overheating.

DARA MAC DÓNAILL

Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

This event was held on June 22nd in Dublin’s Grand Canal Square to celebrate International Yoga Day. Organized by the Indian Embassy and Dublin City Council, it attracted young and old, families, beginners to yoga, and seasoned enthusiasts, including Sabina Higgins.

In this photo, the Trikonasana yoga pose seems to synchronize with the angular basic shapes in a pleasant combination of colors and shapes

I was told about the event the day before. Knowing that the surface they were going to use had contrasting shapes and colors, I thought that aerial photography could work. The colorful mats and the various yoga poses made an interesting photo.

My colleague Shay at the picture counter asked the Marker Hotel, overlooking the Grand Canal, if I could take a few photos of its building, which they kindly agreed to.

That day I took a series of pictures close to the ground and from a nearby stage – and in my last cut, I found that the aerial photos were indeed the most striking. In this photo, the Trikonasana yoga pose seems to synchronize with the angular basic shapes in a pleasant combination of colors and shapes.

BRYAN O’BRIEN

Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Noel is a bird collector and breeder from Ballyfermot in Dublin. In this photo, he is holding a pair of finches to show to a potential buyer at the weekly bird market on Peter Street between St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Aungier Street in central Dublin.

Burly men who deal with tiny, gentle, fragile creatures have something interesting: goldfinch, chaffinch, budgie and canary. There are also nice noises, lots of birdsong and banter

Every early Sunday morning bird lovers gather here with cages full of birds to show and sell the little creatures along with bird food and accessories. It’s mostly men, and everyone seems to know everyone. Many older patrons have come since they were boys.

I always found the market interesting. The bright colors of the exotic birds contrast with the gray of the surroundings. Burly men who deal with tiny, gentle, fragile creatures have something interesting: goldfinch, chaffinch, budgie and canary. There are also nice noises, lots of birdsong and banter. It’s always fun to listen to a buyer haggling with a seller.

It only takes a couple of hours; People come for different reasons: to sell and buy, to show birds and to meet friends who have a common interest. People are proud of their birds and are not afraid to show them to tourists and visitors alike.

ALAN BETSON

Photo: Alan Betson

The Phoenix Park deer are the photographic gift that you always give as a present. Rutting, crawling and culling times … The life cycle of the best preserved herds in Europe shows another fascinating side of their enchanting existence in the largest walled city park in Europe.

A photographically calm March inevitably leads me to the park looking for standalone pictures every day. Combat deer that are blocked in combat catch my eye, but this picture has been seen many times. I notice the deer dueling with the static football posts. The decimated coating on the first meter of the goalpost shows the usual removal of the antlers. But it still doesn’t make a picture.

I notice the crows. I see one strangely sitting on a deer, which I think is strange to rest. Then I see it: pecking, pecking, pecking and a mouthful of fur. Aha! My Attenborough is moving

Then I notice the crows. I see one strangely sitting on a deer, which I think is strange to rest. Then I see it: pecking, pecking, pecking and a mouthful of fur. Aha! The inner Attenborough moves in me.

The deer is completely indifferent to pecking. I crouch in sniper mode with my long 500mm lens, but it’s still not enough to fill the frame. The herd moves as I get closer. This is the dilemma: too close and nature is disturbed so that the herd is dispersed and everything is lost; but too far away and the detail is too small to see.

And so, in combination with patience, a gentle forward movement that avoids the spots of deer droppings catches a crow, then two, and finally, with three breaths held, to use even the finest deer skin, probably to line the inside of their nests for the next stage in their own life cycle.

ENDA O’DOWD

Photo: Enda O’Dowd

28 years after the first bombing, the Hotel Pelegrin is still in ruins. Kupari, once one of the most sought after vacation spots on the Adriatic, was destroyed within 20 days in 1991 during the Croatian War of Independence.

Almost a million buildings in the former Yugoslavia had been destroyed during the Second World War 50 years earlier. Attempts to create a new post-war future were examined during the 1958 Covenant of Communist League program, which stated that “nothing that has been created should be so sacred that it cannot be overcome, that it cannot can be replaced by something more progressive, liberated, more human ”.

This picture shows a tourist on his way to explore the ruins of the Pelegrin Hotel as well as an entire social, architectural and political experiment

This led to a number of architectural projects, the first of which was the Pelegrin. David Finci’s design could not have been more different than the mass tourism buildings that have emerged in other locations along the Mediterranean coast.

Three years after finishing the Pelegrin, Finci moved to New York, where he continued to work until the turn of the century. In a 2015 interview, he said he still sees the Pelegrin as his greatest achievement and believes that he can be saved.

At the beginning of the year, the country’s culture minister rejected Croatian architects’ request to preserve the building and wiped out the future of the building.

Finci died in Sonoma, California in 2017. News of his death has not been published in any regional or national media.

The Pelegrin, along with four other hotels in the surrounding resort, was bought by a Russian oligarch, Sergei Gljadelkin. The building permits are currently being completed.

This image shows a tourist on his way to explore the Pelegrin ruins and an entire social, architectural, and political experiment.

LAURA HUTTON

Photo: Laura Hutton

I’ve always wanted to photograph Holi, the festival of colors that marks the beginning of spring in the Hindu calendar. It looked great fun and always made for good pictures. Over the years it was not possible on schedule and I would envy the photographers I met afterwards who were covered with multi-colored powder and revealed that the powder is now in their camera gear.

This year, when I first worked at The Irish Times, the schedules matched and I was able to attend Trinity College Dublin celebrations. I watched my intrepid colleague Enda O’Dowd wrap his video camera like another photographer in plastic wrap. I thought I was great. I usually prefer to withdraw from the action and take a longer lens. Getting close from a wide angle always leads people to stand up for the camera. So I mostly shot it on a 70-200mm and shot a wider GV – or a general view – from a height.

My longer lens couldn’t capture the joy of the event, what it was about. When the last sacks of powder were thrown into the crowd, I threw myself in and managed to get this shot

The festival lasts about 45 minutes, but the best pictures are always finished when everyone is covered with light powder. This way you have time to find a suitable location for the recording and to cover many angles. For the first litters, I sat on a table for a wide-angle GV and then worked my way through the restricted area in Front Square, taking action pictures.

But it did not work. The longer lens makes the shot cleaner by throwing out the background, but she failed to capture the joy of the event what it was about. When the last sacks of powder were thrown into the crowd, I threw myself in and managed to get this shot.

After I filed the pictures, wiped myself off as best I could, and thanked the Hindu gods for not being sent to government buildings like a rainbow, I complained to my colleague that the powder was almost as bad as my next job Sand for the camera. He hadn’t covered Holi, but he gave me the raised eyebrows that I deserved.

The picture gave me my first front page since I started paper.

