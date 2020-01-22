advertisement

Prof. Frederick McCoy is a name almost unknown in Ireland that generations of Australian children remember well – not least because it is at the top of the ubiquitous poster in the classrooms in the State of Victoria and warns students about the dangerous snakes, you might have to face the disaster on site.

McCoy was an Irishman who served as director of the National Museum of Victoria from 1856 until his death in 1899. He studied medicine at Trinity College in Dublin, but developed a keen interest in paleontology, which led to jobs in Ireland and England. He cataloged the collections of the Dublin Geological Society and worked on the Geological Map of Ireland. In 1854 he emigrated to Australia and became one of the four endowed professors at the University of Melbourne. He set about creating a botanical garden as a teaching aid on four hectares that was intended for the purpose at the university. Two years later, he was appointed director of the National Museum of Victoria – a big name for an institution that only occupied two rooms in the city. McCoy had great ambitions for the museum, which immediately put him in conflict with the Philosophical Society when he suggested moving the museum from the city to the university on the outskirts. He ran over their objections and brought the collections to their new home. This was the first instance of his fighting style that led to many subsequent conflicts.

McCoy’s ambition was for the museum, and he acquired important collections of science exhibits by buying from dealers and exchanging information with museums overseas. A new building was built for the museum, and the public flocked to see exotic animals, models showing gold mining techniques, and fossils. He has spent the money provided by the colonial government of Victoria repeatedly to her great annoyance. Eventually her patience waned and he had to report to the State Library Committee, an imposition that he very much refused. His behavior is described in the Australian Dictionary of Biography:

“The struggle to make him docile began. McCoy countered with lust for battle, quiet answers, or feigned dullness. Always keen to raise funds and uncover the trustee’s plans to move the museum, he found his best defense and comfort in the popularity and scientific reputation of the museum. In the 1860s there were an average of 53,000, in the 1870s 95,000 and in the 1880s 110,000 visitors. “

McCoy was on the losing side on several arguments. He stated that there was no gold in the deep reefs of Victoria’s goldfields – the miners proved otherwise. He was a leading member of the Acclimatization Society, which dealt with the introduction of European mammals, fish and birds in Australia. This movement has had devastating consequences for the Australian wildlife and has ramifications that continue to this day. He found himself on the wrong side of history by denying the validity of the principle of evolution – and even acquiring some specimens of gorillas that he believed to do justice to the theory that humans had evolved from apes. Of course they were a sensation and attracted large crowds to the museum.

In 1877, a McCoy educational poster was published showing the dangerous snakes of Victoria. Photo: Wiki Commons

Despite his carelessness, he has had considerable success. He set about producing a comprehensive natural history of Victoria, with beautiful lithographs in the 20 volumes that were published over a period of 12 years and are now available online.

The collections that he started now include around 17 million copies. This is the raw material for exploring nature in the face of the growing extinction crisis. From small beginnings, McCoy created the museum, which is the largest of its kind in Australia today. He received numerous awards and was knighted in 1891.

He never returned to Ireland, but in Dublin he developed his love for nature, geology and paleontology, which were characteristic of his passion in Australia.

Sir Frederick McCoy died in 1899 and was buried in Brighton Cemetery in Melbourne. A ceremony was held a few years ago to mark the restoration of his grave and headstone that had fallen into disrepair. He would have been surprised and moved by the expressions of warmth and respect given to such a cheeky Irish Australian.

This article about extraordinary emigrants was written by Dr. J Patrick Greene, Managing Director and Museum Director of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin’s Docklands, an interactive museum that tells the story of how the Irish shaped and influenced the world.

