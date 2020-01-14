advertisement

DUBLIN – Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday called a parliamentary election for February 8, signing his own record on Brexit and Ireland’s fast-growing economy against difficult services in the polls suggest it is too close to call.

Varadkar’s Fine Michel and his center-right Fianna Fail closely match opinion polls, and some distances to their other rivals, increasingly likely that either of the two parties with similar policies on the economy and Brexit will lead. in another minority administration.

After Britain’s shock exit from the European Union dominated politics in neighboring Ireland following the last election in 2016, Varadkar tried to put Brexit at the center of the campaign. He also acknowledged that more needed to be done to make people feel the strength of the economy in their pockets.

“Brexit is not done yet. In fact, it’s only half the time, “he said in a speech in front of government buildings.

“The next step is to negotiate a free trade agreement that protects our jobs, our businesses, our rural communities … The capacity to do everything else that needs to be done – health, housing, climate action, tax reform – depends from achieving this result. “

Varadkar, 40, became the first homosexual Catholic prime minister ever unwavering in 2017 when his party hoped a generational change could lead them to their first ever third consecutive term.

He highlighted his success so far in Brexit, where a difficult boundary was avoided between EU member Ireland and the British-ruled Northern Ireland, as well as his high profile in a video posted on Twitter that began with clips international broadcasters saying his name.

Fianna Fail, who has sworn in with Fine Gaile in every election since the state was founded a century ago, has focused on outrage among some voters over a burgeoning health service and a dysfunctional housing market where rents are down. made too high for many people.

“Clearly it is time for a new government that will really focus on tangible improvements in health, housing and lowering the cost of living,” Fianna Fail executives Micheal Martin told reporters.

The Fine Galaxy has led a minority government since 2016 through a co-operation agreement with Fianna Fail – its fiercest rivals as much as the country’s civil war in the 1920s – as no one came close to forming a working coalition for the first time. last.

Fine Gaile and Fianna Fail refuse to rule Ireland’s third-largest party, Sinn Fein, once the political arm of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), meaning smaller parties like the resurrected Green Can may decide who leads the next government.

Analysts say either of the two major parties will need to move to a mid-30s percentage point vote from the 25% to 27% range they are currently voting to form a multi-party coalition and avoid another. trust and supply ‘deals.

“All the polls are telling us that the fragmented party landscape is still there,” said Theresa Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork.

The ratings agency S&P Global, which submitted Ireland its double sovereign debt rating in November, said in a note that the election was unlikely to change economic policy, whatever the outcome. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by William Maclean and Angus MacSwan)

