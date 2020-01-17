advertisement

The last time Ireland had a choice due to a long economic expansion was in 2007. That year Pádraig Harrington won its first Open Championship, Apple released its first iPhone, and God Save the Queen was played for the first time in Croke Park.

It was also the year when Ireland’s chickens came home and made a feast of rotten eggs. Five months before the elections, Europe’s fastest growing economy inexplicably provided an economic stimulus that was twice as high as in any other euro area country.

It was insane, the epitome of pro-cyclical tax ruthlessness. It was like drinking triple whiskey at the end of the day when you sway at the bar.

In Ireland, however, this is the only way to win elections. Fianna Fáil was awarded a third term in government by the people in 2007 for their economic stupidity, and we all got what we deserved. The Irish prefer nothing more than to be irresponsibly bribed with their own money. It’s depressing, but undeniably true.

Much of the decade after this election was characterized by economic misery. And that was not only felt in the Ministry of Finance. After all, economic misery is really just human misery. It was felt across the state by those who were awake in bed after dark, worried at kitchen tables, or crying over bills or their emigrated grandchildren.

Who can forget about wage cuts, suicides, unemployment and despair? But as soon as an election looms, it doesn’t seem to be a problem for us to forget the cause of this misery – the pro-cyclical taking of economic risks in the form of inappropriately increased public spending.

There were, of course, many other factors, such as the runaway banking sector. But when the tide broke, the former bribing of people with their own money did immeasurable damage.

We are now 13 years after one of the most depressing elections in modern Irish history. And here we are again: The Irish electorate, who goes from side to side like a one-day foal, pats on the bar counter and rushes for more whiskey.

It is natural for voters and those of us whose job it is to keep them informed of wanting to blame politicians every time Ireland fails economically. But we should all look in the mirror every now and then.

Guests on the Irish Times business podcast this week included business journalist and editor-in-chief Cliff Taylor and economist Jim Power from Friends First. They came to the conclusion that despite the already booming and partly overheated economy, there has been a further increase in public spending that “meets the needs of voters”, particularly with regard to health and housing.

Public demands to pour more fuel into the economic fire are still going strong

But it doesn’t stop here. Farmers also want more subsidies to delay the inevitable. Public sector workers want to earn more without doing much more to justify it. Proponents of rural areas want a blank check for lightning fast broadband in every last corner of the state. Students in one of the most student-friendly countries in Europe want lower fees; small businesses want insurance subsidies; Unions want more social welfare.

In the meantime, Fine Gael wants to be seen in these elections as a party of fiscal honesty, even if it has been an economic conflict for five years. Fianna Fáil wants everyone to forget their economic record of making even bigger mistakes than Fine Gael. Labor wants to make people believe that it is now the most fiscal responsible adult in the room. With their fetish for ultimately dishonest economic “degrowth” theories, the Greens want a kind of recession to save the planet.

auction policy

At the beginning of the auction policy of the elections, what the chairman of the State Financial Advisory Board, Séamus Coffey, warned about in December: “Either our memories are short or we are unwilling to accept the budgetary decisions broader implications outside the sphere of what’s inside for us as individuals. “

In other words, we are selfish and short-sighted, and as long as we get what we want, the consequences that go beyond the end of our own noses seem indifferent to us.

A recent Council report reminded us that public spending increased by an average of 3 percent a year between 2002 and 2018, which is a manageable overall rate.

But in the merciful years just before the crash, public spending rose up to 9 percent a year, which was completely insane.

Public spending has increased by an average of 4.5 percent per year in the past five years. This is only half crazy, but still far too high for an economy with a national debt of around 42,500 euros for every man, woman and child.

Additional public spending, such as the absurd annual overruns at the Department of Health or the civil servant salary increases and the most gilded children’s hospital in history, are all paid for through illusory corporate tax revenues. People have been told that something goes wrong over and over again. But it doesn’t seem to interest them.

Public demands to pour more fuel into the economic fire are still going strong. Will we ever learn? Probably not.

