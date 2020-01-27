advertisement

The Irish embassy in China is currently looking into ways to evacuate Irish nationals detained in Wuhan due to the coronavirus. However, the offer is a dilemma for those affected, as their Chinese partners are left behind and everyone who leaves the country is quarantined as soon as they leave the affected area.

Michael McGreal from Westport, Co Mayo, one of the at least six Irish nationals known to live in the affected Hubei province, was informed by the Irish embassy in Beijing on Monday evening that ways are being sought to get the Irish out of the area.

“We are currently reviewing a number of commercial flight options with other countries to potentially allow travel from Wuhan during the current ban. To help us with the planning, we would be delighted if you could let us know if you would like to use a seat for such a flight, if this is possible, ”says a message from the embassy.

You would probably have to go through a quarantine phase once you have flown out of the country

The note added, “As you know, the arrival and departure of Wuhan is controlled by the Chinese authorities. We are reviewing this possibility with you and will continue to communicate with you to see what options exist as the situation progresses. ”

“Quarantine inspection”

The region’s Irish, who have been detained in their homes since Thursday, have also been told that they would likely go through a quarantine phase if they were flown out of the country.

“You should also be aware that it is likely that after each trip from Wuhan there will be a period of quarantine checks,” the message said.

Mr. McGreal, who has lived in Wuhan for 12 years and is married to a Chinese citizen, said he was very grateful that the embassy was trying to give people the opportunity to leave, but he felt obliged to stay as it was the chinese government would not allow his wife to fly under the current travel restrictions.

“I’m not going to take it. My wife can’t get in,” he said, “I’m annoyed about it. A situation arises where your mind knows what’s best, but your heart rules.”

The small group of Irish who have stayed in the city have started a WeChat social media group – known as “The Wuhan Six” – to compare notes and discuss options, he said.

The majority of the group have Chinese spouses or partners, McGreal said. “Most of the time, everyone wants to talk to their girlfriend or wife about it,” he said, adding that he felt that only one member of the group had suggested taking advantage of the evacuation offer.

The embassy distributes masks to the Irish in Wuhan who they urgently need. , , That is a big help

Another problem was to leave a city where they were locked up for days and then fly to another quarantine situation at home.

“Many of us don’t want to go home now to spend 14 days in isolation,” he said. “We have already done that, we don’t want to do another 14 days.”

Your lack

Across China, particularly Hubei, there is a huge shortage of surgical masks as the coronavirus claimed at least 61 lives and infected nearly 3,000.

On Monday, the Irish embassy made arrangements to send masks to the Irish in the province, which was a huge relief, McGreal said. “The embassy is now distributing masks to the Irish in Wuhan who urgently need them. , , It’s a big help, ”he said.

Although it appeared that most would not take advantage of the evacuation offer, the Irish group in Wuhan was delighted that an option was in the pipeline, he said.

By late Monday evening, the estimated 300 British in the province had received no notification from their government of the evacuation, and “the Wuhan British are absolutely losing their heads.”

Mr. McGreal has posted the Irish Embassy’s news on a British social media group and they are “going crazy.” , , You cannot believe that no offer has been made to them, ”he said.

“I am proud to be Irish compared to the UK government’s measures to evacuate its citizens,” he said.

