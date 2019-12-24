advertisement

More than 30 years ago, the Irish woman Mary Talbot entered the London Irish Center after the death of her husband. The World War II nurse and mother of six children became one of the longest members of the club last year, celebrating its 100th birthday at the center.

“It opened up so many opportunities for my mother,” recalls Talbot’s daughter Nina, who says the center is a “home away from home” for her mother. “To be honest, it was a lifesaver for our mother after our late father died. It was her life without exaggerating the truth. “

“She was a very strong-willed woman, very determined, independent and never let anything beat her.”

Talbot, originally from Aughrum in Co Galway, died on October 27 this year at the age of 101.

Talbot came to London with her cousin from Galway in 1936. They arrived in the coastal city of Margate at the age of 18 looking for work. During his work at the Royal Sea Bathing Hospital, Talbot helped many soldiers who returned from Dunkirk in northern France during World War II.

After the war, Talbot married Dublin-born Chrissti, whom she met in an Irish dance hall 10 years after her arrival from Ireland. They had three daughters and three sons and raised them in their home in Camden.

Talbot came to the center with her husband more than 60 years ago and in her later years was a regular visitor to our lunch club, where she made lifelong friends.

“Mary was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile, whose hair was always flawless. I used to call her “Queenie”, says Maria Connelly, who is responsible for well-being at the center.

“She asked about the family and never forgot one of her names. She was a very natural, caring person. She came to the lunch club for many years – I’ve been working here for 16 years, but she came long before I started. She will always be well remembered here. “

Talbot was known in the Camden community for her work as a table lady and then as a teaching assistant at the Catholic primary school of Our Lady. In her pension she spent much of her time in the center of the lunch club. Nina said that her mother enjoyed her time in the center so much that she wanted to go to the club as much as possible in her later life because she enjoyed the “company, laughter and shows” so much.

As long as the London Irish Center stays open, Irish people in London will never be forgotten and always have a place to call home. Christmas is a time that can be lonely and isolating for some, and the center is here to get support.

The center has offered Irish culture and community to Londoners since 1955. It opens its doors to tens of thousands every year – for those who visit the center for a comedy performance or for those who seek advice on services, accommodation and passes – the center offers an Irish welcome to everyone Background.

The lunchtime club takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is a great opportunity for the older community to keep up to date with lunch, games and activities. There are several classes of handicrafts that Mary has attended over the years to make silk pillows and paintings that now adorn the homes of family and friends.

Talbot celebrated its 100th birthday in the center with its many family members and friends, who gathered in large numbers. A commemorative plaque will be placed in the center in the coming weeks to honor Talbot and the time she has spent in the Kennedy and McNamara halls over the years.

For more information on the London Irish Center or to donate to the Christmas call, visit www.londonirishcentre.org,

Laura Sheehan, originally from Cork, moved to the UK in October 2018 and is marketing and communications officer at the London Irish Center.

