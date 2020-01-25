advertisement

The Irish film “Herself” has a breathtakingly positive premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The 2021 Oscars have already been mentioned.

Co-author is Clare Dunne, an established actress, director is Phyllida Lloyd, known for the hits “The Iron Lady” and “Mamma Mia!”. The picture tells the story of an abused woman who, frustrated by the housing crisis in Ireland, decides to build her own home on a friend’s property.

Dunne stars alongside Ian Lloyd Anderson, veteran of Love / Hate, as her violent husband. Ed Guiney, Oscar-nominated for Room, and Sharon Horgan, the Irish actress and author behind Catastrophe, are among the producers. Malcolm Campbell, who wrote What Richard Did for Lenny Abrahamson, worked on the script.

The response from Peter Debruge in Variety, the most influential trade journal, could hardly have been more positive. The critic called it “head and shoulders the strongest of the 20 Sundance films I’ve seen so far” before predicting an Oscar nomination for Lloyd. “Don’t be surprised if people still talk about themselves at this time next year, when Lloyd could be the sixth woman to break the glass ceiling of the Oscars,” he wrote (at these awards, only five women were named best directors ) nominated. ,

Fionnuala Halligan, one of Variety’s main competitors, wrote in Screen Daily about “a breathtaking, tight performance by actor and co-author Dunne”. Halligan compared the film positively with the recent cinema treatments of the Irish housing emergency, such as Paddy Breathnachs Rosie and Gerard Barretts Limbo. “Although it is both against domestic violence and against homelessness, it is itself the most commercially profitable of the three films that have dealt with the subject so far,” she noted.

There was also a rave from the well-known IndieWire website. “Dunne, the film fans are not well known and better known for their theater work. , , here is a revelation, a constant and emotional presence that anchors the film with a lived, absolutely credible performance, ”wrote Kate Erbland. Dunne, a Dubliner, has performed at the Abbey Theater and the Royal National Theater in London. She was recently hailed as Prince Hall in Lloyd’s all-female version of Shakespeare’s Henry IV at the Donmar Theater.

“It wasn’t like I wrote it to do all these roles for myself,” Dunne told the Irish Times. “I was not a film actor. I fell in love with the cinema when I was a child and asked myself:” Do I really want to be in this industry? How much do I love it? “And I knew that maybe I could write differently.”

The Sundance Festival was founded by Robert Redford and has maintained its reputation as the best-known stage for independent cinema for four decades. Irish films like John Crowley’s Brooklyn and John Carneys Once began their journey to Oscar nominations in the Park City snow. “It’s a global stage for the best indie films,” said Dunne. “It is an incredible honor to be there. Our premiere is in one of the largest cinemas. It is a huge success.”

Other Irish co-productions that premiered this year included Sean Durkins The Nest – like herself – from Dublin’s Element Pictures and Alison Ellwood’s The Go-Go’s, a study by this influential all-girl band. She herself will appear as a graduation film at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival on March 8th.

