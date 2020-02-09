advertisement

Behind a huge, heavy black curtain is the backstage area of ​​the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, where a lot of utensils can be seen. As Corteo, a circus-themed production by Cirque du Soleil, there is a cartoon-like bed, a set of juggling bars in primary colors, angel wings, the front half of a horse costume and a chandelier with crystals the size of my fist and with which I am reinforce metal rope – perfect for swiveling.

At the top of the breadth of this production area are 22 large flags that represent the nationalities of the cast and crew and bring history to life.

advertisement

At the very end, the Irish flag proudly flies, representing five of the 110-strong crew. There’s an Irish carpenter, light person, and physiotherapist somewhere in the annals of the arena, and I’m in the company of Aoife Carry from Dublin, the show’s artistic director, and her husband Mark Carry of Tipperary, an automation technician (in other words , he controls the mechanics of aerial acrobatics The couple met in Scotland when they studied at the Academy of Music and Theater, now called the Royal Conservatory of Scotland, and after returning to Ireland, Mark worked as a theater director for Smock Alley Theater , The Gate, Abbey and Aoife and specialized in multidisciplinary shows, but their interest shifted in 2012 when they saw their first cirque production – Alegria – in the 3Arena.

“When we saw it, we thought,” Okay, that’s definitely something we want to work towards. “We were blown away,” says Mark. “We had never seen anything like this because our background was in traditional theater, like many Shakespeare things. , ,

“. , , Where nobody can swing out of anything, ”adds Aoife.

“It was definitely the next level.”

So how did they run away and join the circus? When Mark had the opportunity to work on The House of Dancing Water in Macau – created by Franco Dragone, the main Cirque director – he took the plunge (pun intended) as this was a chance he could get into Ireland cannot afford it. After completing her master’s degree in theater practice in Glasgow, Aoife joined him with her two young children. It took her a month to become a stage manager and then she was promoted to artistic director.

While we chat in a room with a neon paper sign that is declared a “production office,” the two continue the story of combining their family life with their high-performance work travel life as if it weren’t a big deal. Both clearly have the relaxed style that is needed in the high pressure world of live entertainment.

It was only a matter of time before they joined the Cirque du Soleil, the high point of the contemporary circus. The company emerged from Montreal’s creative community in Canada in 1984 and is now the largest modern circus company in the world with 4,000 employees. “They are a contemporary circus, so there are no animals,” explains Aoife. “Only theater and acrobatics test the limits of the human body. It is enough to make you feel like you have wasted your youth.”

Run the show

The Cirque du Soleil shows that it not only knows its way around on stage, but also 26 of the world’s boldest acrobatic shows, from O – the water performance at Bellagio in Las Vegas – to The Beatles-themed love. Corteo is one of the oldest, which was conceived by the creator Daniele Finzi Pasca for the first time in 2005 as a big top production and innovatively revived for arenas.

Corteo, which means “Cortege”, tells the story of Mauro, the dream clown who is lying on his deathbed. It begins when he dreams of his funeral and scenes from his childhood, love affairs of his life and carnival friends follow; It is a life that flashes before our eyes. Sometimes the focus is on the multilingual and imitation narrative, sometimes it is stopped in favor of some daring acrobatic scenes. But everyone fits the slogan that was emblazoned on the hoodies of the backstage crew: “Let yourself be carried away by life”.

For the show, the arena is effectively split in half, with the circular stage in the middle. This means that half of the audience can watch the reaction of the other half while watching the performances – especially entertaining if their 1.1 m long actor sails around the arena with a perfectly weighted helium balloon and only chicly responds to it with the gentle bumps of the audience them away again.

“You’ll see from the set outside that the production is really big – it’s one of the biggest shows we have on the go,” says Aoife. “It’s still the same story and aesthetics as the original concept, but now you can see it in an arena. You can see that in Dublin.”

Pasca is here today and is currently giving the 52 performers an instructive encouragement lecture while they sit in rows on the stage as if for a group photo. It is up to Aoife every day to keep Pasca’s creative vision alive and to get the best performances.

“With the Cirque du Soleil we do not bring actors, but acrobats from the sports world. For some it is the first time that they appear before an audience, not before judges. For example, there is a part in which we create the childhood experience jumping a bed (the same trampoline bed we saw backstage) so we need the acrobats to find their inner child.

The occupancy mark for one year at a time because “it takes a long time, especially on the street, for someone to catch up”. However, if someone is not fit enough to go on stage – for reasons that are less dramatic than injuries on stage – the team often has to find a way to change the plot or use the second cast to play the main characters in the narrative. “Then it will be a puzzle,” explains Aoife.

When she says it’s one of Cirque’s biggest shows, don’t overdo it. A total of 700 street suitcases are scattered everywhere. As in a sophisticated Tetris game, only two people are employed to load and unload them in 25 trucks. There are enough drawers in the makeup department with numbered Mac products to make an Instagrammer cry (50 liters of makeup remover are needed every year to take off everything). And on the wall of the costume department, there are 260 costumes and an accumulation of industrial-sized shoe buffers – although all the shoes on this show get a rough finish that matches the Bohemian circus aesthetic. If you thought organizing a weekend with girls or boys was hard work, then you have little understanding of the person who has to arrange all of this, plus 110 performers and crew who travel from city to city every week for months.

living on the street

What is life on the street like for Aoife and Mark? For starters, their children are spared the constant upheavals; Her grandparents take care of her while Mark and Aoife are gone. The couple rarely see each other at work. “We come together to work together and go back together. We coordinate our laundry times once a week, but that’s it,” says Mark.

The working week gives the restlessness in travel a little regularity. “We invite to a new city on Tuesday, carry out validations (tests) on Wednesdays and then have our premiere in the evening,” says Mark. “We train and show on Thursdays and Fridays and usually twice on Saturdays and Sundays. It takes about three or four hours to reach the parking space and on Sunday evening we drive to the next city. Monday is closed and then it starts all over again. “

There is a small newsletter in the canteen with suggestions for sights and activities in Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Catacombs. For most of those who choose this way of life, experiencing new places despite long working days is a big part of Cirque’s attraction. “You can really get to the main tourist attractions in just a few hours,” says Aoife.

“Although there are a few weeks, like in the middle of a section, where you may be in a new city and don’t even care about it,” says Mark. “You just want to stay in a room and sleep and get ready for the rest of the week.

“However, Dublin will be a little different.” Indeed, it is a fortunate coincidence that after a one-week run in their hometown, there is a three-week break in which they can unpack their bags for the first time in a long time. But no doubt it will be itchy when the road clears again to answer.

Corteo runs from July 8th to 12th and 14th to 19th in the 3Arena in Dublin. Tickets are now available at ticketmaster.de.

advertisement