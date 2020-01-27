advertisement

Anxiety in the small Irish community in Wuhan increased as the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 56 on Sunday. Several countries announced plans to evacuate their nationals from the affected Chinese region.

Health officials said there were 2,066 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and 2,692 suspected cases, the vast majority of which were in the central province of Hubei.

advertisement

The virus was discovered in nearly 200 Chinese cities and has spread to several other countries, including the United States, France, Australia, Vietnam and Japan.

The U.S. State Department announced it would charter a flight on Tuesday to pick up the consular staff and take it to San Francisco, and offer a limited number of seats to other U.S. citizens.

Bulldozers are used on a construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The Wuhan Leishenshan hospital will be completed on February 5 and, according to the government, has a capacity of 1,300 beds for coronavirus patients. Photo: Getty

Repatriation plans

France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and South Korea discussed, among other things, plans to return citizens over the weekend.

At least six Irish nationals are currently in Hubei, which has been suspended for four days. However, the Irish embassy in Beijing said that during the close monitoring of the situation, there were no plans for an evacuation.

“We have been in contact with members of the Irish community in Hubei and at the moment everyone is just sitting together,” Irish ambassador to China Eoin O’Leary told the Irish Times. “We are in regular contact with the WHO and the Chinese Ministry of Health, and although this is very serious, it seems that it is not yet a major crisis.”

The embassy will hold meetings with representatives of other EU member states and WHO on Monday to discuss updates and options.

He urged all Irish nationals in the region concerned who have not registered with the embassy to do so immediately so that the embassy can stay in close contact and offer advice and assistance when needed.

A 59-year-old university lecturer from the west of Ireland, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Mike, has been alone in a Wuhan apartment for four days and is afraid to go out.

“I’m very worried now, very nervous, I have to say. I don’t speak Chinese and have stayed at home since they announced the lock, ”he said. “I don’t want to go out, but I have to go to the supermarket [on Monday]. At my age, you’d be more concerned about these things. It’s not like you’re 25 and you can just brush it off.”

A man with a face mask goes for a walk on a street in Wuhan, China, on Sunday. The city is at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that killed at least 56 people. Photo: Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty

Strict precautions

Conor O’Neill of Lucan in Dublin is based in Wuhan, but is currently in another part of Hubei, Enshi, where no cases have been reported but authorities are taking strict precautions.

“The whole province is closed. They used tree trunks and bricks to cordon off some streets. They drive through the village with megaphones and say: “Stay inside!” He said. “Government officials came to our house this morning to find out our information and temperatures.”

Although he was concerned about the rapidly evolving situation, he did not think evacuation was appropriate.

“I’m worried about things here, yes, but I think evacuation is a bit much,” he said. “I would worry that the virus would spread further.”

Chinese health authorities said on Sunday that the disease had an incubation period of up to two weeks during which it could be contagious even though the patients showed no symptoms.

Given this information, Liam Griffey, originally from Ennis in Clare and currently also in Wuhan, asked, “How does it make sense to evacuate?”

With the surge in cases, tensions in the city are high, he said. “Some people seem very concerned. My friend’s boyfriend is said to be infected. “

Michael, also from the west of Ireland, said he would not accept the evacuation offer if it was because his family was in China, but he believed the embassy should give Irish citizens the opportunity.

“I am sure that many people are excited and scared … and would find it attractive,” he said.

Effective lock

More than 50 million people are effectively blocked in Hubei alone, and many other provinces are taking similar measures as the virus spreads.

On Sunday, China announced a temporary ban on the sale of wildlife in markets, restaurants, and on the Internet. The corona virus was attributed to a fish market in Wuhan that sold illegal wildlife.

Chinese Minister of the National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei, warned on Sunday that the spread of the virus is increasing.

“According to recent clinical information, the virus’s ability to spread appears to be increasing,” he said.

He acknowledged that the government’s knowledge of the novel corona virus was still limited and said the country was currently in a “crucial phase” to curb its spread.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was positive. “From what we see now, this disease is not as severe as Sars,” he said, referring to the severe acute respiratory syndrome that involved a virus that claimed the lives of nearly 800 people 17 years ago.

In a full press conference on Sunday, the mood was extremely tense. Surrounded by droves of masked, fearful Chinese journalists, Mr. Gao had to make several attempts to calm her down.

“The virus is crazy. We don’t want to be crazy, ”he said at one point.

advertisement