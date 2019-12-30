advertisement

The Irish Coast Guard has saved more than 370 lives this year, new numbers show, as the organization warns people not to rely on cell phones as the only means of communication at sea.

In a year-end statement, the coastguard said that the ability to raise the alarm and stay afloat is central to preventing drowning at sea or on inland waterways.

advertisement

The core message of the water security body for the New Year is to warn people never to go boating without wearing a “fully maintained life jacket or personal swimming device”.

Individuals who are at sea should also inform colleagues on land of their intended activity and expected return time, the body added.

The Coast Guard, which is part of the Ministry of Transport, Tourism and Sports, also warns that mobile phones are seen as a suitable replacement or as the only means of emergency communication at sea.

“The phone coverage at sea is limited and unreliable. Mobile phones are also very susceptible to interference due to water ingress, ”the statement said.

“By 2020, the Coast Guard will continue to focus on the importance of prevention as a key security issue and will continue to work with colleagues from Water Safety Ireland, RNLI, BIM and the Irish Sailing Association to promote water security and identify key risk areas. “

Compared to the two previous years, there were fewer incidents this year in which the coast guard had to intervene.

Last year, the Coast Guard’s three coordination centers in Malin Head, Valentia Island and Dublin managed a total of 2,487 incidents, compared to 2,647 in 2018 and 2,503 in 2017.

A total of 378 people were saved from life-threatening circumstances.

By the end of the year, Coast Guard helicopters will have flown more than 770 missions, including inland search for missing people, to support the An Garda Síochána and Mountain Rescue teams.

The Coast Guard also provides relief services to offshore islands, and in 2019 there were 123 emergency operations from the offshore islands to the mainland.

Coast Guard helicopters support the national emergency medical service through an emergency helicopter medical service, which also includes transfers between hospitals.

The busiest transfer route between hospitals is from Letterkenny Hospital to University Hospital Galway, the organization said.

advertisement