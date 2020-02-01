advertisement

It’s such a brilliant campaign.

In cooperation with the UCCSU, UCC has launched a joint social media campaign for the 2020 general election.

The “Ireland I Want To See” campaign gives UCC students a voice on the issues they would like a future government to see.

Until the election, you can follow the university’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to see how their students talk about topics, from higher education to mental health.

advertisement

About this great campaign, Ben Dunlea, President of the UCC Student Union, said:

“We hear a lot from politicians in these elections. These politicians will make decisions that affect our generation, so it’s great to work with the UCC to voice the issues that affect us.”

I strongly recommend that you watch the videos – these students inspire us all.

Max Shanahan of the UCC LGBTQ Society shared his vision for a more inclusive Ireland. He hopes for “inclusive education and legislation”.

The Ireland I want to see: LGBTQ questions

LGBTQ Topics: “Inclusive Education and Legislation”

Ahead of the next GE2020, we ask our students to share their vision of “the Ireland they’d love to see”.

Max Shanahan, UCC LGBTQ Society, shares his vision for a more inclusive Ireland.

Posted by University College Cork on Thursday January 30, 2020

Naoise Crowley of the UCC Students’ Union welfare officer wants to focus more on psychosocial services that he believes are “chronically underfunded”.

The Ireland I want to see: psychiatric services

Psychiatric care: “Chronically underfunded”

Ahead of the next GE2020, we ask our students to share their vision of “the Ireland they’d love to see”.

Naoise Crowley, UCC Students’ Union Welfare Officer, shares his vision for Ireland’s psychosocial service.

Posted by University College Cork on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

And Irina Fernandes of the UCC companies wants the new government to work on the direct supply system.

The Ireland I want to see: direct supply

Immediate deployment: “Change the system”

Ahead of the next GE2020, we ask our students to share their vision of “the Ireland they’d love to see”.

Irina Fernandes, UCC Societies, shares her vision of changing the Irish direct care system.

Posted by University College Cork on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Be sure to keep an eye on University College Cork social media to learn more.

advertisement