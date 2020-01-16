advertisement

The Iraqi prime minister said he would leave a decision to drive American troops out of the country to his successor after the Iraqi parliament voted to drive them out.

“I call on the President, Parliament and political parties to appoint a new prime minister, a new government with full powers, because these difficult, complicated circumstances, particularly the withdrawal of troops, require a government with full powers things can go forward, ”said Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Wednesday after a translation by the Associated Press.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament decided to expel all American troops after the United States killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a targeted airstrike in Baghdad. In recent days, Iraq has been torn between its close relationship with Tehran and its military partnership with Washington after the death of Soleimani and Iran’s retaliatory maneuvers to launch missiles at Iraqi bases a few days later.

At one meeting, Abdul-Mahdi asked the President, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the political parties to name a candidate to take on the role of Prime Minister and form a new government to make a decision on several thousand American troops stationed there.

“These complex conditions are difficult, especially after Parliament’s resolution to withdraw the armed forces and … all of this requires a government with full authority to take the country forward,” he said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the parliamentary vote and defended the presence of the US military in Iraq.

“As for today’s Iraq activities, we have been in their country. We support Iraqi sovereignty. We have further reduced the terrorist threat to the Iraqi people,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday earlier this month. He added that officials were “confident” that Iraq would keep American troops there.

The Trump administration has also warned that Iraq would face fines if it tries to drive out the troops. Last week, US officials told the Iraqi government that access to their central bank account with the New York Federal Reserve could be denied if the troops were booted out. Military aid could be cut by $ 250 million, according to the WSJ report.

After the Soleimani strike, the US-led coalition in Iraq announced that it would stop its counter-terrorism mission and security training.

“Our top priority is to protect all coalition personnel committed to the [ISIS] defeat. Repeated rocket attacks by elements of Kata’ib Hezbollah in the past two months have resulted in the deaths of Iraqi security personnel and a US civilian, ”said the US-led coalition to defeat the ISIS terrorist group. Defense Secretary Mark Esper also said at the time that some American troops would be repositioned in Iraq.

