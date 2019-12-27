advertisement

KIRKUK – Several missiles were fired Friday at Iraq’s K1 military base, which houses US and Iraqi forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said in a statement without clarification.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Security sources said security forces found a trail for Katyusha missiles inside an abandoned vehicle near the base.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamic State militants have been operating in the area and have resorted to insurgency-style tactics aimed at toppling the government in Baghdad since it took over the entire territory and declared victory against them in December 2017.

However, a senior US military official said this month that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases expecting US forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all parties closer to an uncontrollable escalation. .

His warning came two days after four Katyusha missiles struck a base near Baghdad International Airport, injuring five members of Iraq’s Elite Counter-Terrorism Service, the latest in a rocket attack on bases that awaited members of the US-led coalition .BA defeat Islamic State insurgents.

The K1 base, which lies 15km (9 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, houses US military forces along with Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counterterrorism Service, security sources said. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)

