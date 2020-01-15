advertisement

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that European Union troops in the Middle East were in danger and rejected a proposal for a new “Trump deal” to save the 2015 nuclear deal after the European powers announced that trigger a mediation against Tehran’s violations.

“Today the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger,” Rouhani said in television reports, according to a translation by Al Jazeera and other news agencies supported by Qatar.

advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also praised President Donald Trump as a great deal maker, suggested in an interview that Trump should replace the 2015 nuclear deal with his own consent to curb Tehran’s nuclear efforts. At the same time, France, Germany and the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that they had initiated a formal lawsuit in response to the violations of Iran.

“Therefore, given the Iranian approach, we have no choice but to register today our concern that Iran is not meeting its obligations under the JCPOA and to forward this matter to the Joint Commission through the dispute settlement mechanism,” said the ministers of the Three Europeans Nations said in a statement. In response, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the European countries of violating the agreement for “not taking concrete and serious measures to meet their commitments”.

Trump wrote on social media that he agreed with Johnson’s “Trump Deal” proposal.

Trump has often criticized the pact that reduced sanctions against the regime because it gave Iran more scope for military action in the Middle East. As a result, Washington resigned from the agreement in 2018 and enforced sanctions again before new ones were announced last week in response to Iran firing missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq. After the Trump-approved air attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in early January, Tehran announced plans to further reduce its obligations under the JCPOA.

Rouhani resisted Johnson’s BBC interview statements, saying “from an American perspective it is a poor deal … and he was negotiated by President Obama” before saying that the world powers should “take him through the Trump Replace deal “.

“This Mr. Prime Minister in London, I don’t know what he thinks. He says let’s put nuclear business aside and put the Trump plan into action,” Rouhani said Wednesday after a Reuters translation Taking the wrong step is at your expense. Choose the right way. The right way is to return to the nuclear deal. “

Rouhani then issued another veiled threat to the US armed forces in the Middle East.

“American soldiers are not safe in the region today … we don’t want there to be insecurity in the world. We want you to get out of here, but not with the war. We want you to be intelligent in the region leave, and that’s to your advantage, ”he said.

advertisement