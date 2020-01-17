advertisement

The former Iranian crown prince, heir to the deposed monarchy on January 15, said that the “beginning of the end” of the Iranian regime began when he called for maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic and a constructive, non-dividing dialogue.

Reza Pahlavi of Maryland said the protests that had hit 100 cities in Iran since November 15, and again after the Iranian paramilitary revolutionary guard shot down a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, reminded him of the uprising displacing his father in the beginning 1979th

“We are beginning to see the end of this regime,” the 59-year-old heir to the peacock throne told reporters at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Wednesday. “It’s just a matter of time before it reaches its final climax. I think we’re in this mode.”

“This is weeks or months before the final collapse, no different from the last three months before the revolution in 1978.”

With this regime there is no reasonable prospect of sustainable de-escalation. But with the Iranian people there is the possibility of lasting peace and friendship, because there is initially no dispute – only common interests, common values ​​and, initially, a common enemy.

– Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 15, 2020

The exiled prince said that “for the first time in four decades” people smell the opportunity “.

“People had it. The current generation of young Iranians can no longer stand this. You want a chance for a better future, ”he said. “They want to be on the way to modernity and freedom. The only thing that stands between them and the free world is this regime. “

Pahlavi urged the United States and its representatives to support the Iranian people in overthrowing the regime while demanding the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a peaceful transition, “with as few victims as possible”.

“It is time for him to let go and step back so that the Iranian people can free themselves,” he said.

Many protests shook the region after the authorities announced a new gasoline ration system to raise gasoline prices by 50 percent. The authorities said the new system was aimed at redistributing funds to the country’s most vulnerable. However, it quickly met with reactions from citizens across the country who took to the streets to call for an end to the government of the Islamic Republic.

Amnesty International reported on December 2 that at least 208 people were killed in anti-government demonstrations in Iran. “Credible reports” were included on the death toll, including sources inside and outside Iran, including victims’ relatives and journalists. and human rights defenders.

“The actual number is likely to be higher,” the report said.

There were protests in Iran the weekend after the Ukrainian commercial plane was shot down. The military said it was mistakenly shot down at a time when Tehran feared US air strikes. The riot police fired tear gas on Saturday at thousands of protesters in the capital, many of whom sang “Death to the Dictator” to direct their anger at the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Pahlavi called for constructive, non-dividing dialogue after violent unrest across the region.

“Choose what you cover and how you cover it to find out if we can find a solution, rather than just discussing arguments that were divisive and not constructive for a better future,” said Pahlavi.

He added that “mechanisms” should be built to “provide the nation with another layer of protection to ensure that no one deviates from the law, that no one is above the law”.

AFP and Petr Svab contributed to this report.

