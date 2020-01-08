advertisement

(IRIB / AFP via Getty Images) This still from a broadcast video from the Islamic Republic of Iran, recorded on January 8, 2020, is said to show missiles fired from Iran at U.S. forces deployed at Ain al-Iraqi Air Base. Asad were stationed.

(Associated Press) Coffins containing General Qassem Soleimani and others killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq are transported on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in Kerman, Iran on January 7, 2020.

(Official Khamenei website / handout via Reuters) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a meeting in Tehran on January 8, 2020.

IRAQ (ABC News) – Iranian senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country “slapped the face of the United States last night,” referring to the missile attacks against US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of the most powerful Iranian commander.

“But military action is not enough,” Khamenei said in a national speech on Wednesday. “The corrupt US presence in the region should end.”

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, home to American and coalition forces, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

advertisement

“These bases were on high alert as there are signs that the Iranian regime intends to attack our armed forces and interests in the region,” Hoffman said in a statement.

“As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said in a statement that his office received an “official verbal message” from Iran shortly before midnight on Wednesday that the missile strikes would begin soon and be confined to the whereabouts of the U.S. Armed Forces without specifying locations ,

A U.S. defense official told ABC News that 10 of the missiles had struck Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Anbar province, western Iraq, and one base in Erbil, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four other rockets “failed in flight,” said the official.

A source from Kurdistan’s regional government told ABC News that three missiles had been fired at Erbil International Airport and the nearby U.S. military base. Two of the missiles were shot down by anti-missile batteries, while the third fell behind the airport but did not explode, the source said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a division of the Iranian Armed Forces, quickly took responsibility for the strikes when a crowd of people took to the streets of Tehran to celebrate.

“We warn Great Satan, the arrogant American regime, that new invasions and aggression will result in more painful and powerful reactions,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later wrote on Twitter that his country had “taken reasonable self-defense measures in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.”

“We are not aiming for escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against aggression,” said Zarif.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, tweeted: “Get out of our region!”

A U.S. official and a senior Trump administration official told ABC News that there are first signs that the strikes have not claimed American victims. According to US sources, the troops were in bunkers at the time of the attack.

US President Donald Trump went to Twitter late Tuesday night to reassure Americans that “everything is fine”.

“So far, so good!” He tweeted. “We have by far the most powerful and best equipped military in the world!”

The Iraqi Prime Minister also said that he has not received reports of Iraqi victims so far. In a statement released on social media on Wednesday, Abdul Mahdi urged both sides “not to wage open war” and “exercise restraint”.

The attacks occurred just hours after the Iranian Foreign Secretary told ABC News that the United States would “pay” for the death of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, long-time leader of the Elite Quds Force in the Iranian Corps of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

Department of Defense officials have confirmed that Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on January 2.

For the past 20 years, Soleimani had led the Quds force across the region, supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and supported Shiite militias in Iraq, including against US forces during the Iraq war.

The U.S. State Department said Soleimani forces were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops for bringing explosives to Iraq. The United States named Soleimani a terrorist under President Barack Obama in 2011.

The Trump administration has argued that Soleimani’s death was instrumental in thwarting the “impending attacks” that the Iranian commander had contributed to the conspiracy of US personnel in the region. The administration has provided no evidence of these plans.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Tehran and other cities in Iran in recent days to mourn Soleimani and support the Iranian government. The massive crowds have voiced anger over the US airstrike and hailed the murdered general as a national hero.

ABC News’ Conor Finnegan, Ben Gittleson, Luis Martinez, Matt McGarry, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Martha Raddatz, Kirit Radia and Cindy Smith all contributed to this report.

advertisement