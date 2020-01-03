advertisement

TEHERAN (ABC News) – Iranian officials have warned of “violent revenge” after General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), killed in a US strike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday was quickly moved to appoint a replacement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described General Soleimani as the “international face of resistance” and announced three days of public mourning in Iran for his murder.

“His pure blood was shed by the hands of the cruellest people on earth,” said Ayatollah Khamenei in a statement released on Friday. “A vengeance awaits those whose hands are stained with his blood,” he added.

Iran’s elite Quds Force, led by General Qassem Soleimani, has carried out unconventional and extraterritorial operations by the IRGC abroad. Soleimani has been leading Iranian operations in Iraq and Syria for several years.

Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the former deputy commander of the Quds force, as Soleimani successor.

The White House said the attack on President Donald Trump’s direct command was launched.

“At the President’s direction, the US military has taken determined countermeasures to protect US personnel abroad by targeting Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Corps-Quds Revolutionary Guard Force, a US-designated organization for foreign terrorists “killed,” a White House statement said.

“General Soleimani actively developed plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and across the region,” he added.

While the United States identified Soleimani as a threat to American diplomats and military personnel, the Iranian authorities emphasized its role in fighting ISIS in both Syria and Iraq, calling the US strike an “act of terrorism”.

(Iranian Supreme Leader’s Office via AP, file) FILE – In this file dated September 18, 2016, provided by an official website of the Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, General of the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, center, accepts part of a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi television and three Iraqi officials said on Friday, January 3, 2020, that Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport.

(Vahid Salemi / AP) Demonstrators demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran on January 3, 2020. Iran has praised “hard retribution” for the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport, Tehran’s colonel-general and the architect of his interventions in the Middle East, as tensions increased as a result of the targeted murder.





In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Soleimani described “the most effective force against Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaida and others” and said, “The US is responsible for all the consequences of its villainous adventure.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also denounced the US attack on Soleimani, saying “the great nation of Iran will take revenge for this hideous crime.”

In his sermon during Friday prayers, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami from Tehran said: “Americans will never have more peace anywhere in the world,” Fars News said. “Comrades of the martyr Soleimani will deprive America and its allies of sleep,” he added.

For the first time, Ayatollah Khamenei chaired the Supreme National Security Council emergency meeting, which, according to unofficial reports, was held to discuss the situation.

In addition to Soleimani, the U.S. strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iranian-backed militias known as people mobilizers, or al Hashd al Shabi.

Others in the region are responding to the targeted strike.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said: “We will pursue (Soleimanis) path and work day and night to achieve our goals.”

“It will be the responsibility, duty, and action of all resistance fighters and mujahideen around the world to take revenge on his criminal killers, who are the worst villains in the world,” he said in a statement. “The US murderers, God willing, won’t achieve any of their goals with this great crime.”

In Iraq, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has condemned the murder and warned of destructive consequences. He criticized the US strike as an act of “aggression” that could trigger “a devastating war,” the Iranian press said.

Additional reporting from ABC News’ Nasser Atta.

