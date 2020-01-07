advertisement

Digital Kiosks at YYC Calgary International Airport.

An Iranian-American said a family vacation in Alberta ended on a sour note when he was set aside and questioned by US border officials at Calgary International Airport less than a day after the US killed a prominent general Iranian.

The man, who would not give his name because of concerns about his employment, said he was a US citizen since 1986 but was delayed on board his Friday flight to San Francisco by Customs and Border Protection Agents.

“I got an ‘X’ on my pick up from a computer scanning your passport,” the man said, adding that he carries a global re-entry card that facilitates faster processing because he is such a frequent traveler. .

“I come in and out of the US six or eight times a year at a minimum … nothing like this has ever happened.”

It was only when he was escorted into a backyard with his wife to be interviewed that it became clear to him why he was being detained.

“The agent looked at my passport and said ‘I know what is causing it,'” he said.

“I told him that he is a BS, that I enter the country many times in one year and that I have been a citizen since 1986.”

He said he also told agents that they would first come to the US in June 1978 as a 13-year-old and had never returned to Iran because his family feared the consequences of the revolution there that deposed the Shah backed by US in early 1979.

The agents, he said, did not seem to know how to handle his case and returned to him a few minutes later after apparently quarreling.

“I can tell they were not prepared with a series of questions,” he said.

“He asked me if I had served and I was thinking that he was intent on the US military but he said ‘no, he there’.”

If he had been, he would have been a minor and served under the Shah allied with the US, added the man who is a corporate executive.

The man said the agents were apologetic, the episode only lasted about 25 minutes and his family, which included 12- and 15-year-old children, was able to board their flight on time.

But he said as an American he was “shocked, angry and very disappointed more than angry” that he would be singled out.

“I am American, I have a single passport – I have sworn allegiance to my country,” the man said.

His story joins several other reports of people of Iranian descent held by US border authorities for hours after the death of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US aircraft attack in Baghdad last Thursday.

Since the assassination, Iranian leaders have pledged retaliation against the US

Most of those passenger charges include crossing the US-Canada border at the Peace Arch junction south of Vancouver.

A triple line of cars await at the Arch of Peace border crossing, Thursday, March 18, 2010 in Surrey, B.C. (Ian Lindsay / PNG)

Sam Sadr, 39, said US Customs and Border Patrol officials questioned him at the Peace Arch intersection about everything from his sister and brother’s birthdays to where he had gone to school. They also asked if anyone in his family had any role in any military, navy or military service or in Iranian political affairs.

“I am a tourist, not a terrorist. I am not a member of anything,” he said in an interview, adding that he left Tehran at the age of seven and grew up in Japan before moving to Canada about 18 years. before.

“I have a Canadian passport, but he says I was born in Iran.”

US Customs and Border Protection officials have denied that they were singling out and questioning Iranian-American travelers, but have said they are on alert due to mounting political tensions.

The man who claims to have stopped in Calgary said his two children were “shocked and puzzled” by the episode.

He said the political climate under the Trump administration is troubling and that if he were younger, he would move to Canada.

“We love Canada … things have changed a lot in the US,” he said.

– With files from The Canadian Press

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

