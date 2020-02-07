advertisement

The newest iPhones from Apple are super slim and lightning fast, but they are also incredibly expensive with prices up to $ 1500 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. What you may not realize is that Apple’s iPhones are so powerful that even older models from 2 and 3 years ago are nowadays still faster than most brand new Android phones. If you want a great new iPhone for you without breaking the bank, check out the offers that Amazon is currently running. The sleek and stunning iPhone 7 now starts at around $ 160 and the newer iPhone 8 costs $ 239 and up with 64 GB of storage. If you want a larger screen, the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $ 229 and the iPhone 8 Plus costs around $ 330. All these phones are factory unlocked, so they work on any mobile network that you could use. Just plug in your SIM and you are ready to go! Keep in mind that these are refurbs and the quantities are limited, so prices will change a bit if different sellers no longer have phones.

Apple iPhone 7

Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of your choice (eg AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).

The device is not supplied with headphones or a SIM card. It contains a charger and charging cable that can be generic, in which case it is UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) certified.

Inspected and guaranteed minimal cosmetic damage that is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test that provides virtually new functionality and removal of personal information from previous users.

Tested for battery status and guaranteed a minimum battery capacity of 80%.

Apple iPhone 8

Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of your choice (eg AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).

The device is not supplied with headphones or a SIM card. It does contain a charger and charging cable that can be generic, in which case it is UL or Mfi (“Made for iPhone”) certified.

Inspected and guaranteed minimal cosmetic damage, which is noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test that provides virtually new functionality and removal of personal information from previous users.

Tested for battery status and guaranteed a minimum battery capacity of 80%.

