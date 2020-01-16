advertisement

Rumor has it that Apple is working on an ARM MacBook that would drop Intel’s chips in favor of its own processors. Versions of the iPhone chips that are unrivaled in the mobile world also work on the iPad, so the Mac is the next logical step, especially given that Microsoft and other PC vendors are also experimenting with ARM-powered Windows 10 laptops . The A14 chip that is being developed for the iPhone 12 series in September could very well be the chip that powers Apple’s first ARM MacBook.

We have not seen any indications that an ARM MacBook is working for a launch in 2020, but the iPhone 12 will provide some important new features. That includes a redesign, 5G support and a brand-new A-series chip, a chip that could mark Apple’s leap to 5nm production. The chip can also play a key role in other products.

The A14 is probably the world’s first commercially available 5nm processor, and MacWorld explained the benefits of 5nm chipsets over the 7nm chips that drive high-end 2019 and early 2020 phones.

According to TSMC, which is likely to produce the A14, 5 nm chips will support 80% more logical density than 7 nm. That translates into performance improvements of up to 15% without additional power consumption, or the same performance as 7nm chips but with 30% lower power.

MacWorld says the A14 could yield a 20% improvement over the A13 when it comes to single-core benchmarks, which would be in line with previous upgrades. The more interesting performance speculation is multi-core performance, where the A14 could match the power of a MacBook Pro. Looking at the multi-core performance humps from A11 to A13, MacWorld concluded that the future score of the A14 might end up well on a 15-inch MacBook. Well, Apple doesn’t make 15-inch MacBook Pros, but the point is still that the 5nm A14 might power a high-end macOS notebook:

The trend line (A-series multi-core score) gives us a score of approximately 4,500, but I think that a combination of architectural changes and clock speed will bring us much more. It would not surprise me if the multi-core score of Geekbench creeps 5 to 5,000 or more.

For what it’s worth, the fastest Android phones score around 3,000 on this test, and a score of 5,000 would be comparable to 6-core mainstream desktop CPUs or high-end laptop CPUs. It is a 15-inch MacBook Pro territory.

This is of course only speculation, but it is also a substantiated guess based on Apple’s A-series history of upgrades. The report also says that the graphics performance is likely to yield major benefits on the A14, especially given Apple’s increased interest in gaming with Apple Arcade. Add that support for faster LPPDR5 memory, the same type of RAM that powers the Galaxy S20 phones, and you get an even more powerful iPhone chip:

What is the advantage? Well, the current LPDDR5 produced by Samsung is about 30 percent faster than the LPDDR4x used in the iPhone 11, and is at least 30 percent more energy efficient. Memory bandwidth is a crucial bottleneck for many tasks, but especially mobile graphics performance and image processing.

Note: Samsung currently only produces mass-producing 12-gigabit LPDDR5 chips. If Apple uses it as a supplier, it probably means an upgrade to 6 GB of RAM in the iPhone 12. You can’t neatly produce 4 GB of RAM with 12 gigabit chips, but you can easily use four chips to produce a 6 GB ( 48 gigabit) package.

Finally, the A14 chip will also come with Neural Engine performance upgrades, which should help with computational photography, machine learning and Siri, as well as 5G support thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 model.

The MacWorld piece tells us that the new iPhone 12 chip will turn the phone into the most powerful mobile device of the year, which we are used to from Apple. But all these estimates are also excellent for a first-generation ARM MacBook. The hardware is of course only part of the puzzle, because Apple will also have to figure out how to run macOS on ARM.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

