advertisement

Iowa youth offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft, where he could be a top 10 pick.

His news came hours after Iowa lost defensive end A.J. Epenesa early in the draft.

The Wirfs were selected a first-team All-American this season by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America. He won the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Award as the league’s offensive lineman.

advertisement

He started 33 career games in Iowa, including 10 in right tackle and three in left tackle this season.

He is rated at No. 8 on the big board of analyst Dane Brugler at Athletic. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. rated Wirfs at No. 20 in his rankings last month, writing that Wirfs “has tremendous strength and power … and he can also move his feet. Wirfs is a rare talent that it can keep growing up. “

Other key treats stated early on for the draft are Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Alabama’s Jedrick Wills.

– Starting the media level

advertisement