advertisement

Grammy winning singer Billie eilish think age is not just a number. The popular crooner came to defend his relationship with the boss of OVO Sound Duck.

Key facts: In a new interview, Eilish – who turned 18 in December 2019 – denounced their friendship and called the Internet for having made a big deal with them, having a textual connection.

Last fall, she created a little media tip when she revealed that she and Drake, 15 years older, had sent text messages. The situation still torments her. “The Internet is a stupid mess right now,” says Eilish, who quit Twitter in 2018. “Is everyone so sensitive. Can’t an adult be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried. You’re really going to say that Drake is scary because he’s one of my fans, and then you’re going to vote for Trump? What the hell is that shit? “(Vogue)

advertisement

Key details: In 2019, Billie revealed that they had a discreet texting relationship.

“I mean, I only have him, like texted him – but he’s so nice. Like, he doesn’t have to be so nice – you know what I mean?” (Vanity Fair )

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YltHGKX80Y8 (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: In January 2020, Eilish took over the Grammys with a thrilling performance.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgghCm448fI (/ integrated)

Before you leave: Eilish also won the “Song of the Year” award for his “Bad Guy” anthem.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3F20gIXSPfo (/ embedded)

advertisement