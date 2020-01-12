advertisement

Internet is going to need more than celebrity co-signatures Justin Bieber“Yummy” single. Social media reacted to pop star’s attempt to break record Roddy RicchThe popular banger “The Box”.

Key facts: In response to Biebs and “Yummy” celebrity co-signatures, the Internet broke the record with hilarious Roddy-themed memes.

Key details: “Yummy” and “The Box” are currently competing for a better streaming spot.

. RoddyRicch’s “The Box” hit a new daily record high on the Spotify world chart (new peak of # 2 with 6,043,209 on January 10).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

. @ Justinbieber’s Yummy hit a new daily high in Spotify global chart feeds (5,715,468 as of January 10).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

Wait, there is more: This weekend, Roddy Ricch and the Florida rapper Lil pump connected “Yummy” on their social networks.

delicious stream by justin bieber 💪🏽

– Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) January 11, 2020

Before you leave: Before last weekend, the Biebs came with their new single “Yummy”.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EJ3zbKTWQ8 (/ integrated)

