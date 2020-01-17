advertisement

Internet waits for no one – especially Odell Beckham Jr. Social media went into Cleveland Browns wide receiver about a pending police arrest warrant.

Key facts: This week, the Internet exploded on OBJ with memes centered on him that catch the heat for having spanked a sports stadium security guard in a fun way.

Key details: This week, images went viral of Odell Beckham Jr. putting his paws on the buttocks of a security guard.

Wait, there is more: According to reports, the victim initially wanted to retaliate against Odell, but ultimately requested legal action.

It was then that he felt NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. slap him in the back. The 48-year-old lieutenant said his first reaction was to hit Beckham, a former LSU player, but he kept his cool. The next day, however, the officer called the New Orleans police department and said he wanted to file a complaint, according to court records. (NOLA)

Before you leave: The sentence could cost Odell a fine and possible jail time.

The statute of Louisiana defines a simple battery as a battery committed without the consent of the victim. Punishment in Louisiana can include a fine of up to $ 1,000 and a maximum prison term of six months, or both. “We are aware of the incident and have been in contact with Odell and his representatives about the incident,” said the Browns in a statement released on Thursday. “They are cooperating with the competent authorities to appropriately remedy the situation.” (ESPN)

