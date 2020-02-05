advertisement

TORONTO – A Toronto undercover police officer has testified that a man accused of killing a young woman believed in him in connection with the case.

The officer, whose name is not being disclosed in court, says Kalen Schlatter described the meeting with Tess Richey and took her to an isolated alley to be “tied up” the night she died.

The officer says the conversation took place in the holding cells of a police station following Schlatter’s arrest in February 2018.

Prosecutors allege Schlatter sexually assaulted Richey in November 2017, then strangled her after she refused his advances.

Richey’s body was found on a luxury staircase after she disappeared, discovered by her mother and a family friend.

The Crown said in his opening remarks last week that Schlatter’s DNA was found in Richey’s pants and bra.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

