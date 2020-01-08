advertisement

A build-up of what appeared to be foul-smelling blood in a warehouse, multiple rodent sightings, and chicken and fish kept at room temperature for hours were among the reasons why restaurants and shops received closure orders from the Food Safety Watchdog last month.

A total of six branches were ordered to close in December, including a Lidl branch in Drogheda, a high-profile restaurant in Temple Bar, and a Circle K store in West Dublin.

Indian brasserie Aagrah / Bombay on Sunday Well Road in Cork was fined for failure to follow appropriate pest control procedures and for the presence of suspect rodent manure in the dry goods store and for pest control throughout the building.

The inspector’s report also noted that “a pool of blood under a shelf in the dry goods store (AND) appeared to be a foul smell from that pool of blood”.

“Many examples of poor cleaning across the food sector,” was also reported.

Parts of a Lidl in the M1 retail park in Mell, Drogheda, were served by the Irish Food Safety Authority (FSAI) with a closure order after “information was found on rodents in the area of ​​food storage and preparation that pose a risk of contamination for food.” “Preparation of food, equipment and utensils”.

Last month, beef and lobster was served on Parliament Street in Dublin with an order to close after inspectors found rodent droppings in cavity wall openings in a basement storage room and a living rodent in an exposed cavity wall also found freezers in the basement storage room next to the cold room and the basement storage room.

A Circle-K petrol station on Belgard Road in Tallaght, Dublin, was also ordered “due to signs of food-borne mouse infestation”.

The carrot route in Rathmines was also given a lockout order after signs of rodent activity were detected and a mouse “walked along the baseboard of the middle seating area”.

Joe’s Take Away on Dean Street in Kilkenny was also banned by inspectors who reported “an accumulation of dirt and debris on surfaces such as floors, walls, ceilings, doors, equipment, and other palms.”

The inspectors also reported that “cooked chicken pieces and battered cod had been stored at room temperature for more than five hours” and that “unsafe refrigeration processes for high-risk foods could cause harmful food poisoning bacteria to grow and multiply on the food.”

In his statement on the December enforcement orders, the head of the FSAI stressed the importance of having a solid food safety management system in place in a food company.

“It is extremely worrying that some food business owners are still violating the food safety standards and their legal obligations that have been set to ensure the safety of their customers,” she said.

“Even if they are in the minority, there is no excuse for a food company not to know the right food handling and storage procedures that could prevent pest or bacterial growth.”

She said it was “critical that all companies in the industry be up to date with the laws addressing issues that prevent unnecessary risk to consumers who could become ill from these bad practices.”

