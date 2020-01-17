advertisement

SYDNEY – LaMelo Ball’s bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him away from the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the rest of the Australian National Basketball League season.

The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL’s Next Stars program, is expected to be in the first round of this year’s NBA draft.

advertisement

The ball scored an average of 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 12 games. He played an average of 31 minutes per game for the last Hawks, but hasn’t played since the injury in early December. The regular season ends in mid-February.

The club said the Point Guard would continue rehabilitation to begin legal activities under the care of the Hawks medical team.

“It is important that he feels fully fit again before the NBA draft. We will do everything we can to support this and his goal to become number 1,” said NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger on Friday.

“LaMelo has had an excellent season and there is no doubt that his design prospects have been significantly improved by his time in the NBL.”

Ball caused a sensation, including a record 17,514 spectators for the Hawks’ November game against the Sydney Kings in Sydney.

While his shooting rate wasn’t great in the first few games, Ball improved over the course of the season. He took on additional duties after former NBA guard Aaron Brooks left the club with a torn Achilles tendon in late October.

Ball was the first player in the 40-minute NBL era to triple double in consecutive games, which turned out to be his last two appearances for the Hawks.

Ball had 32 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in his penultimate game against Cairns, making him the youngest player in NBL history to score a triple double.

In his last game, he scored 25 points, scored 12 rebounds and made 10 assists against the New Zealand Breakers.

He recently donated a month of his undisclosed salary to a national aid fund for forest fire victims in Australia.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement