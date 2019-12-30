advertisement

EAST RUTHERFORD – Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to the playoffs thanks to a group of players from the training team.

Boston Scott made three touchdowns in the second half, and the injured Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to claim the NFC East title.

The Eagles were already missing three receivers in the starting width for the fourth game in a row and started the game without Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and right-back Lane Johnson.

In the first half, they lost Miles Sanders and Brandon Brooks, three-time Pro Bowl right-back.

But Wentz led the Eagles (9-7) in three seasons to their fourth consecutive win and title in the second division.

Wentz threw for 289 yards, including a 24-yard TD pass to Josh Perkins, who was knocked out of the training squad on November 30.

Scott had TD runs of 7, 2 and 2 yards. He came from the training team earlier in the season. Scott was 54 meters in a hurry and 84 received.

While the Eagles are heading into the playoffs for their third Super Bowl title for the third year in a row, the Giants (4-12) face greater uncertainty. Coach Pat Shurmur’s job status is a question of 9-23 in two seasons.

Scott turned a screen pass into a 39 yard win, spun and turned to 2 to set up his last touchdown that made it 34-17.

The giants remained scarce until the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley’s 68-yard TD run ended 17-17 in the third quarter.

But Deontay Burnett, another player on the training team, scored a 41-meter lead to score Jake Elliott’s 50-yard field goal, which gave the Eagles a 20-17 lead in the fourth game.

After Fletcher Cox caught Daniel Jones’ fumble and led to the 2, Scott prevailed with 27: 17.

Scott’s first TD run gave Philadelphia a 17-10 lead. The Eagles started this journey at 38 after Cre’Von LeBlanc struck a pass on the fourth descent.

Jones threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate to tie him up on the third-quarter opening ride at 10-10.

Scott reached for a screen with one hand over his shoulder and turned it into a profit 29 years earlier on Philadelphia’s first TD-Drive. Wentz ensured that it continued with a successful 4-1 win over Giants 26 before his TD throw against Perkins.

FRANCHISE QB

Wentz set a one-year franchise record with 4,039 yards, although not a single recipient had a reach of 500 yards. Alshon Jeffery had 490, Nelson Agholor had 363 and DeSean Jackson had 159.

THE ROOK

Sanders was the first Eagles player since Don Johnson in 1953 to lead all rookies in scrimmage yards, ending at 1,327. He surpassed Josh Jacobs from Oakland before being injured.

INJURY

Eagles: Sanders injured his ankle. Brooks was dragged off the pitch after a shoulder injury at the first extra point. CB Avonte Maddox sustained an unknown injury. The CBs Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills were already out of the lineup.

NEXT

Eagles: Host a playoff game.

