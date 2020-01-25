advertisement

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as an Easter bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to escape the capture, authorities said.

Antoine McDonald became a freak overnight when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets of Orlando last year.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H3CsKX01ME (/ integrated)

advertisement

Earlier this month, McDonalds was riding a motorcycle when it ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The carport collapsed on top of the vehicle.

MPs went to McDonald’s address and spotted a gray car in the car and found McDonald lying in the back of the car.

When a member went to arrest him, he denied it.

“I was not in an accident. I am the Orlando Easter bunny, Google it,” he said, according to an arrest report.