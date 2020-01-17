advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of January 17th…

What we are seeing in Canada…

OTTAWA – The Canadian Petroleum Producers Association says it is pleased, but not surprised, by the Supreme Court’s ruling that shut down British Columbia’s bid to fix what might flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline.

advertisement

Tim McMillan, CEO and president of the largest oil and gas industry association in Canada, says the project has undergone historic levels of consultation, review and litigation challenges.

He says he has been found to be in the best interest of Canadians.

B.C. the government wanted provincial permits before heavy oil was sent to the province through pipelines from Alberta.

The Supreme Court ruling upholds a B.C. The Court of Appeals ruling that said such permits would violate Ottawa’s authority under the Constitution to approve and regulate pipelines crossing provincial boundaries.

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining hurdles for the project aimed at twinning an existing pipeline running between the Edmonton area and Burnaby, B.C.

Before our era, Prime Minister John Horgan expressed the province’s frustration, saying his government would do whatever it could to protect B.C. coast and environment.

–

Also this…

Some friends of the victims of the plane crash in Tehran are trying to find out what to do with their belongings.

Officials say 138 people traveling to Canada from Iran were killed when a Ukrainian International Airlines flight carrying 176 passengers was shot down by the Iranian military.

The dead included Razgar Rahimi, his wife and young son.

Friends say they lived north of Toronto and had no other relatives in Canada. Shaho Shahbazpanahi was close friends with the family and says he is now trying to help their surviving relatives choose what to do with their home and vehicles.

He says that for first-generation immigrants, friends become family and he thinks it is his responsibility to do everything he can.

Vancouver lawyer Samin Mortazavi says anyone with wealth in both Iran and Canada may find themselves dealing with Canadian and Iranian law.

He says it is difficult to get a temporary stay visa because of Canada’s relationship with Iran, but Ottawa says it can help family members who need visas urgently.

–

What we are seeing in the US…

WASHINGTON – The US Senate overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites trade rules with Canada and Mexico and gives President Donald Trump a major policy victory before senators get their attention. complete for his impeachment trial.

The vote was 89-10. The move goes to Trump for his signature. It would replace the 25-year North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, which struck down trade barriers and triggered an increase in trade.

But Trump and other critics blamed that pact on encouraging American companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of Mexican low-wage workers.

The passage of the trade bill, which has come to be called the USMCA, came a day after Trump signed a new trade agreement with China, easing trade tensions between economic powers.

“Quote a week of crucial achievements for the nation, for the president and for our international trade,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shortly before the vote.

The latest vote came just moments before Congress opened an impeachment trial, with House Democrats reading official accusations from the Senate well. With the trial and one election year, Congress is not expected to pass many large bills. The trade bill gives lawmakers on both sides the opportunity to cite progress on an important economic issue before the November vote.

–

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

TEHRAN – Iran’s supreme leader says Western countries are too weak to “bring Iranians to their knees”.

Addressing prayers today for the first time since 2012, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran was ready to negotiate, but not with the US.

He called President Donald Trump a “clown” who claims to support the Iranian people.

Khamenei says Trump will “push a poisonous dagger” into the back of the nation. He said the outpouring of grief at the funeral for Iran’s top general, who was killed in a US air strike earlier this month, shows Iranians support the Islamic Republic.

He says America had killed the “cowards” the most effective commander in the fight against the Islamic State group when it killed General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad.

In response, Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles targeting US troops in Iraq without causing serious injury. As Iran’s Revolutionary Guard attempted a US counterattack that never came, it mistakenly struck a fast Ukrainian aircraft shortly after it departed Tehran’s international airport, killing all 176 passengers aboard, mostly Iranians.

Khamenei called the plane crash a “bitter accident” that saddened Iran enough to make his enemies happy.

–

ICYMI (In case you missed it)…

Parks Canada has implemented new rules for climbers on the country’s highest peak after having to rescue eight people in seven years.

The rules, which are posted on the agency’s website, include a moratorium on solo climbing on Mount Logan 5,959 meters, in the Yukon.

Hikers are also required to have insurance to cover any search and rescue costs for all expeditions to Cluane National Park’s Icefield Ranges before a permit is issued.

Ed Jager, director of visitor experience with Parks Canada, says they want to improve safety for people visiting the park, as well as their rescue teams.

He says they are also hoping to reduce the burden on taxpayers who end up catching the cost of rescuers.

Jager says there have been eight rescue missions in Cluj in the past seven years, each costing between $ 60,000 and $ 100,000.

–

Strange and wild…

OTTAWA – The Canadian Army is seeking help to dispose of debris in space.

Over the past two years, the Army’s Innovation for Excellence and Defense of Science program has awarded nearly $ 5 million in contracts to Canadian companies and university researchers to find ways to identify some of the millions of pieces of junk that orbit the Earth. .

It is now preparing to award more contracts hoping it will find a way to get rid of the junk once it is identified.

The European Space Agency estimates that more than 129 million pieces of space junk are circulating our planet, most of them smaller than a raisin.

Junk, often remnants of space vehicles and other debris from man-made or distance-controlled space travel, travel at speeds of up to 28,000 kilometers per hour and pose significant risks to space craft and work satellites.

The Canadian military says current drainage systems are ineffective and no one has yet found a way to keep track of the smaller parts of space debris.

–

Know your news…

A funeral was held for prominent Progressive Conservative John Crosbie in St. John, N.L., on Thursday. Crosbie held his first cabinet position provincially under what prime minister of Newfoundland?

(Keep scrolling for the answer)

–

On this day in 1972…

Canadian air traffic controllers went on strike, arguing for most commercial flights. Completion took 10 days.

–

Your health …

Canada’s public health chief says more children are being hospitalized this flu season due to an early stroke of a flu B strain that strikes young people.

Doctor Theresa Tam says the strain is circulating all over the country, while a type A flu, which usually targets the elderly, is also making the rounds.

She says flu B usually does not peak until February or later and the double dose of both soybeans has not been seen in Canada since 2015.

Tam says she still doesn’t know if one of them is linked to the deaths of two young men in Manitoba.

She says the best defense is getting the flu, but only about 43 percent of people under the age of 65 got it last year.

–

Entertainment news…

TORONTO – Like the fearless protagonist in “Anne with E”, fans of the canceled show will not give up.

The CBC / Netflix drama series was not renewed for a fourth season in late November, and creator Moira Walley-Beckett has said there is no way to revive it.

But earlier this week, a group created by viewers calling themselves AWAE Fan Projects spent $ 1,000 on five digital “Save ‘Anne with E” digital billboards at Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.

The campaign lasted four days and featured fan-created artwork depicting the heroine from Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel “Anne of Gables Green,” which inspired the series.

Now they hope to get similar digital screens in New York’s Times Square.

“Many of us are ready to wait it out and see if anything happens,” says Lisa Elksnitis, a Toronto senior financial manager who is part of the fan group and helped get the charts. “We understand that this is not something that would happen overnight. Most people will try for at least a few months.”

The third and final season of “Anne with an E” ended airing on CBC in late November and hit Netflix on January 3.

–

Know your news response …

Joey Smallwood. Smallwood was a Liberal. Crosbie passed the word on joining the Progressive Opposition Conservatives following a dispute with Smallwood over leadership in 1969.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 17, 2020.

advertisement