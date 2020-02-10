advertisement

Ontario commuters rallied to make last-minute changes to their travel plans Sunday as protesters continued their blockade on two major VIA Rail lines as part of a demonstration against a more natural gas pipeline being built. than 4,000 kilometers away.

VIA Rail said its 18 trains were canceled Sunday, affecting service between Toronto and Montreal, as well as Toronto and Ottawa in both directions. The Canadian National Railway traffic was also blocked along the corridor east of Toronto.

The blockade on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory took over Thursday’s footsteps in solidarity with demonstrators in northwest B.C., where indigenous people and supporters are protesting the construction of a pipeline traversing Wetsuweten territory. The Ontario protest, which began on Thursday, is based where a road intersects with railroad tracks about 20 kilometers east of Belleville and 60 kilometers west of Kingston.

advertisement

RCMP officers there have arrested people for violating a court order in connection with opposition to the 670-kilometer Coastal BazaLink pipeline.

The VIA said Sunday that service on both critical roads will not continue “until the matter is resolved,” according to a public statement. He said ticket holders will be automatically reimbursed for canceled trips.

CN says it has been given a stop order to remove protesters from the site near Belleville.

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train track Via Rail service as part of a protest against British Columbia’s offshore gas pipeline, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020.

Alex Filipe /

Reuters

Late travelers on Sunday complained of cancellations, with some expressing frustration over missed family events or canceled trips to return home for the work week.

“I’ve tried to go see my boyfriend, whom I haven’t seen in a month,” said one Twitter user. “I heard stories as I was getting my reimbursement at Union (Station) of a woman missing a marriage, a family missing a funeral …”

Ontario Provincial Police say they are continuing to observe the demonstration.

On Saturday, more protesters in Toronto disrupted Canadian Pacific traffic in the city center and were currently blocking GO Transit trains on the Barrie line.

Photos from the protest site since Thursday night on social media showed a large dump truck equipped with a plow blocking the tracks at a railroad crossing. The Mohawk Fighters Association red-backed flag was affixed to the top of a long, straight barrier, and a hand-painted sign read: “#RCMP Get Out.”

On Friday, the vehicles were not on the tracks but were pulled back to the edge of the tracks. It was a report of a sofa being on the rails on Friday morning.

Protest-related Facebook messages said the trail will reopen when the RCMP leaves Wetsuwet territory.

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train track Via Rail service as part of a protest against British Columbia’s offshore gas pipeline, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020.

Alex Filipe /

Reuters

In a report Friday from the National Post, Chief Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of Quinte Bay said he has had no communication with the protesters. The protest is an action by individuals in the community and is not a gang council action or stemming from a council decision, he said.

A second request for comment from Maracle was not answered Sunday.

The Coastal GasLink gas pipeline feeds into a $ 36 billion liquefied natural gas project that was approved by Prime Minister Minster Justin Trudeau at the end of 2018. TC Energy, the Calgary-based utility that builds the pipeline, has signed nearly 20 profit agreements First Nations who live along the road.

The project has received widespread approval from indigenous communities, including elected officials of Wet’suwet, but the successor chiefs have vehemently opposed its development.

With files by Adrian Humphreys, National Post and Canadian Press

advertisement