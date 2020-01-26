advertisement

India’s dream of qualifying for the men’s team event at the Tokyo Olympics ended when the Czech Republic suffered a 1-3 defeat in the World Team Qualification Tournament’s first playoff match late Saturday.

A few hours after the loss of women, men had to suffer the same fate.

With the defeat of the world No. 30 G. Sathiyan against Pavel Sirucek (45th place) and Tomas Polansky (166th place), Sharath Kamal ensured the only consolation win in the draw.

The Indians will now contest the singles qualification tournament in Thailand in April to reserve their seats in Tokyo.

Playoff (men): Czech Republic v India 3-1 (Tomas Polansky and Lubomir Jancarik v Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai 12-14, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9; Pavel Sirucek v G. Sathiyan 12-10, 13-11, 11 -9; Lubomir Jancarik lost to Sharath Kamal 11-6, 7-11, 8-11, 8-11; Polansky bt Sathiyan 14-16, 12-10, 12-14, 11-8, 11-9. (TagsToTranslate ) Table tennis World Cup qualification

