The scenes in Senwes Park in Potchefstroom showed that cricket will be anything but a gentleman game. Instead of shaking hands after an exciting final of the U19 World Cup, the cricketers in India and Bangladesh were involved in an ugly spit attempt.

While the host broadcaster understandably did not show the footage, videos that appeared on social media showed that there was not only an intrusive celebration of Bangladeshi cricketers, but also the pushing and shoving among the players. In fact, the usual handshakes took place just before the official presentation, almost 15 minutes after the game ended.

While Indian Under-19 captain Priyam Garg described his neighbors’ overzealous celebration as “dirty”, his Bangladeshi counterpart Akbar Ali apologized on behalf of his team to the post-game press conference.

The Indian team manager told ESPNcricinfo on Sunday that referee Graeme Labrooy had apologized to him for the ugly scenes. Patel then confirmed on Monday that the referees had a long meeting with the two team representatives on Monday morning to discuss the events after the final.

“We were asked to provide a detailed report that we created. We no longer intend to file a lawsuit. Since the tournament is over, the ICC has to decide how to deal with it, ”Patel said to Sportstar on Monday evening.

Sportstar expects Labrooy, the former pacemaker in Sri Lanka, to follow the protocol and provide the ICC with a detailed report on the spit. However, given the end of another two-year U19 cricket cycle, cricketers are unlikely to be subject to sanctions from the global governing body.

The final was a violent affair with the stallions of the two subcontinental neighbors, who continued their rivalry from last year’s Asian Cup final. Indeed, the way in which abuses were hurled at one another from the start showed that young people are not only acquiring skills from their revered seniors.

Since Rahul Dravid is responsible for the vertical promotion of Indian cricket at the National Cricket Academy, he should make sure that Sunday evening is not a trend for the next generations.

