She is easily one of the best actresses in the world. Your work in Unbelievable was fantastic and this new TV show sounds great too.

In Hollywood, like in any other profession, there is no guaranteed quality assurance. However, when it comes to Toni Collette’s career, it’s the most obvious thing you’ll ever find in a quality guarantee.

Simply put, if the Australian actress is in something, you know that it’s worth looking at.

Damn it, chances are that you won’t be able to enjoy Collette’s appearance even if you don’t like the movie.

Muriel’s Wedding, Little Miss Sunshine, The Way Back, The Sixth Sense, About A Boy, In Her Shoes, Hereditary, Knife Out.

It’s fantastic in all of them, but for some viewers, Collette’s recent work in Unbelievable with her very best performances is just right. In fact, she even received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the outstanding Netflix drama.

Well, fans of this show will be delighted to learn that the Oscar-nominated actress returns to play in a brand new thriller for the online streaming giant.

Deadline has reported that Collette will lead another Netflix series Pieces of her, which is based on the 2018 book by best-selling crime writer Karin Slaughter.

Minkie Spiro (The Plot Against America) is to stage the series with eight episodes. According to the deadline, the drama “takes place in a sleepy city in Georgia, where an accidental act of violence triggers an unexpected chain.” 30-year-old Andy Oliver and his mother Laura (Collette) are desperately embarking on a dangerous journey across America and pulling them in the dark, hidden heart of her family.

It adds: “Gracious, empathetic, humble – at first glance, Laura Oliver von Collette seems to be the perfect southern woman who is committed to her work as a language pathologist and her disappointed daughter Andy. But when the spirits of Laura’s past set us find that Laura has more to offer than we can imagine. “

To be honest, we have no doubt about this production, because if Toni Collette plays the leading role, we look at it.

