A recent two-legged amputee from Langley City received an early Christmas gift from the Church in the Valley and the Good Acts team on December 24th.

Sandra Murphy, with her husband Ken in the arm, was at Abbotsford Hospital on Christmas Eve – she had just lost both legs and some of her fingers in amputation.

The Langley City couple were surprised when a delegation from the Seventh-day Adventist Church paid them an unexpected but shocking visit beyond words as they learned the true motive for the ban.

Murphys will be the 2020 recipient of Extreme Home Repair, explained AOK pastor Michael Dauncey.

“We understand that this news today may be something to illuminate the negative situation now,” he said of the decision to announce next year’s recipient shortly before Christmas.

AOK organizers Lorne Brownmiller were also available for announcement on Sandra’s hospital bed.

“We believe that you guys really deserve a Christmas to remember … you had a tough move,” Brownmiller said.

AOK’s annual Extreme Interior Repair program sees a team of business and community volunteers come in and build homes for people who cannot afford or are not – for a variety of reasons – able to make the relocation of their home necessary. to a safe and livable standard.

BRIEFING THE R RNDSISHldM: Aldergrove’s single mother gave ‘brand new’ start

For the past 17 years now, the Aldergrove-based AOK team has been treating these home renovations, usually taking two weeks above. Murphy’s home will be converted between May 1 and May 18, Dauncey confirmed.

They have done about two dozen such repair and renovation projects for the people they deserve. Work has begun from small projects like a new roof to the total re-file, he explained. Up to several dozen nominations are received annually.

The Murphys, including their adult daughter Jillian, were named by Aldergrove’s Bella Howet and her sister, Lola. The sisters have known the family for 53 years and Bella was the one who surprised Murphy by announcing the news Tuesday.

“You guys are the most deserving people I know,” Bella said.

“It couldn’t happen to a more beautiful, worthy family,” she added between sniffles and hugs.

“I can’t believe it. Nothing like that has ever happened to us,” Sandra said, turning away from her guests to hide the flood of tears she wiped from her face. “It’s just so amazing,” she added.

Ken was almost at a loss for words as reality plunged inside.

“It’s so wonderful, you guys. Thank you,” he said. “Thank you for being there like this. That’s such a wonderful thing.”

The Murphys bought a Langley City racer a few years back, as an overhead project for which they would work together – Ken being “carpentry talented,” Dauncey explained.

Sadly, a number of issues have arisen for the family since then, making renovation impossible – at least short-term. In fact, given Sandra’s amputations, the initial plans for building the house changed. The only priority was to make that wheelchair accessible throughout so Sandra could be taken to her home, Bella explained.

“They are a good family of true Christian faith and have always opened their home and home to those in need. Now they need help … “she said while filing a request for the AOK team to help Murphys.

FIRST BRIEF: Repair Extreme home repair ‘begins in Aldergrove for deserving family

After their son died in the summer of 2016, the loss claimed her family’s number, Dauncey worked it out. And through it all, Sandra has struggled with health issues for many years.

Then, just a few months ago, while traveling to the United States, Sandra fell ill and ended up in hospital with only 85 percent of her heart working.

The doctors did what they could to stabilize it, and then they transmitted it to Canada.

Due to Sandy’s declining health, Ken left his job to be in her bed while she was waiting for the amputation of her legs and parts of her hands.

“Not only do they have this on their plate, but now they have a house Sandra can’t come back too,” Bella said.

Admittedly, although Ken said he was “helpful”, he didn’t know much about what he would do to modify their home so he could accommodate Sandra and her chairs.

At the very least, she explained, you will need a larger, wheelchair accessible bathroom and a ramp to allow access in and out of the house to make it habitable for Sandra.

“I don’t know what other problems they will have about the house,” Bella added.

Dauncey said choosing this year’s recipient for Extreme Home Repair was not as difficult as many in the past. The Murphys need help, and they need help right away.

“This has all just happened in recent months,” he said. “How devastating to lose limbs like this … this family can really use help now … this is definitely a special Christmas gift for them.”

“This is a real blessing,” Sandra said. “I can’t believe it … That kind of thing doesn’t happen to us.”

Sandra and Ken Murphy were amazed when a team from Langley’s Acts of Kindness ministry, along with lifelong friends Lola and Bella Howet, arrived at Sandra’s Abbotsford hospital room on Christmas Eve with news that their home would be the subject of Extreme Home Repair 2020. (Michael Dauncey / Church in the Valley – Acts of Kindness)

