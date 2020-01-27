advertisement

Given the record highs in the stock markets and the fact that baby boomers are retiring and driving the global tourism sector to record levels, entrepreneurs are finding that offering day trips with fixed travel routes on large buses rarely satisfies an increasingly busy customer base.

Specialized tours have gained in importance at least since the turn of the century, with tour operators developing niches and offering experiences for certain population groups or certain interests.

For example, companies like Atlantis Events have developed a niche that offers cruises for gay men. Many local companies offer adventures for women.

Sharleen Dickson, co-owner of Village Travel in Surrey, told Business in Vancouver that she developed the agency’s Ladies on the Go department in 2008 because she saw demand from women who lack companions who still wanted to travel and who wanted to feel the security and camaraderie of a group. Sales have grown steadily, she said.

A business division for women with wings also developed in North Vancouver’s Travel Concepts in 2006. This brand currently accounts for around 25 percent of Travel Concepts’ annual revenue of $ 9 million, said managing partner Cindy Horton.

All of these trips helped the global tourism sector grow 3.9 percent in 2018 to a record $ 8.8 trillion, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council for the eighth consecutive year that it has outpaced global GDP growth.

The natural extension of the range of niche experiences is to offer individualized tours, in which a suitably trained, private tour guide takes a traveler and possibly a companion on a tailor-made route.

These special tours may have been considered extravagance in the past, but they are now commonplace, and with the spread of these tours, investment capital has also been added.

Vancouver-based ToursByLocals Inc. received a $ 33 million capital injection last week from Tritium Partners LLC, a Austin, Texas-based private equity firm. The deal depends on whether ToursByLocals reaches milestones.

The profitable company generated around $ 75 million last year and arranged private tours with guides at 932 locations around the world, Paul Melhus, CEO of ToursByLocals, told BIV.

Only around 4,100 out of 36,000 applicants are qualified as leaders for the twelve-year-old company. Quality control for the guides involves sending customer emails asking them to rate their guides on a scale of one to five. Less than a five-star achievement is telling customer service representatives to stick to the guide, he said.

The tours are intended for upscale consumers, since they cost an average of $ 678 each. However, this can take several days and include a vehicle and mileage.

Melhus and his colleagues Dave Vincent and Luciano Bullorsky each redeemed some shares as part of the transaction, while other funds flow into the business over time and depend on the achievement of performance targets, Melhus said.

“Our typical group size is three to four people – you and maybe your wife and two children, or maybe there are two couples or a group of friends,” said Melhus. “We don’t take relatives and put them in a group.”

This distinguishes ToursByLocals from a large number of travel agencies that market niche trips to the general public and then send customers on a tour together.

“There is an increasing number of tour operators offering tailored travel for small groups,” said Rod Harris, a professor at the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Royal Roads University.

He said that he likes ToursByLocals’ business model, where individual guides are listed online and customers are able to select guides and communicate with them before the tour. Many travel agencies assure their customers that they have a guide, but the exact guide is only known at the start of the tour.

Harris, who focuses on financial management, emphasized that the biggest problem for any travel agency is the profit and loss account and the ability to generate sufficient customer transactions to cover operating costs. ToursByLocals’ ability to attract private risk finance suggests that the balance sheet looks good, he added.

To read the original story, click here

