Columbia, SC (WOLO) – We really liked Mother Nature so far this winter, but keep in mind that we’re just getting started. Every year, The United Way of the Midlands works with the City of Columbia, the Salvation Army, Transitions and the COMET to bring homeless adults out of the cold into the region.

The Inclement Weather Center is now open to those who are unable to manage the changing weather when it gets too cold, which can lead to circumstances that can be life-threatening. A meal and a warm place to sleep are offered in the center (191 Calhoun Street).

The IWC is now open every evening until March 31, in the winter months when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Anyone who needs accommodation will only be admitted to the accommodation if they are transported there with the COMET (transit station) on the streets Sumter and Laurel from 5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and leave in the morning from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

