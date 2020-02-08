advertisement

The Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral system in the world, is located off the Australian coast of Queensland. The state’s massive coal reserves and expanding mining sector have made Australia the world’s largest fossil fuel exporter.

This juxtaposition symbolizes the environmental struggle that is shaking the world. Are we leaving fossil fuels and reducing carbon emissions or are we going to continue producing them while ignoring the dire consequences of an overheated planet – a planet whose coral reefs are under serious threat?

At the forefront of this natural exhaustion is Irish scientist Prof. Terry Hughes, who oversees the decline (or bleaching) of corals and the role of science in identifying and managing the problem. “His approach is determined. He is not afraid to challenge authorities for their “scientific illiteracy” and irresponsible pursuit of economic interests, and has faced difficulties and hostility, “the quote said when Hughes said in December of his Alma affair, Trinity College Dublin, received an honorary degree.

Terry Hughes won the John Maddox Prize (Standing Up for Science) in 2018. Weeks after his research center controversially lost government funding. After his victory, he tweeted: “Scientists are people too. Seeing coral reefs dwindle worldwide is emotionally exhausting – deep grief, frustration with complacency, lies and inactivity. , , and a touch of anger. “

Australia is the administrator of some of the world’s major ecosystems, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison is firm in his rejection of climate science. His position infuriated Australian citizens when large parts of the country were destroyed by bushfires in the past few months.

Hughes, originally from Inchicore in Dublin, studied zoology in Trinity. In 2000 he founded the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University in Queensland. He specializes in global bleaching events caused by climate change.

Prof. Terry Hughes: “Observing the worldwide decline of coral reefs is emotionally demanding.” Photo: ARC Center of Excellence for coral reef studies

The figurehead

When corals are stressed, they sprout the algae living in their tissues – algae are essential if they are to thrive – and they turn white.

According to Hughes, many Australians had a distinction between fossil fuel production and its environmental impact. Even before the bushfires, public anger grew that the Australian government denied the link between drought and climate change.

Under immense pressure during the fires, Morrison finally admitted that summers were “longer, drier, and hotter than ever” while he insisted on taking action against climate change and Australia promised to exceed the Paris Agreement goals.

“The problem with the Great Barrier Reef is that not enough people care about it.” In the country’s last elections, the liberal-national coalition government was re-elected and only scratched home. “They are coal and natural gas friendly and want to continue growing them,” says Hughes.

He lived in France in 2004 when a heat wave killed many older people. “When people experience climate change in person, they sit up and take notice … That was the big wake-up call for the French. There is nothing better than that your house is on fire to get your attention.”

In Australia and other parts of the world, households are paying more money for insurance against floods and unnatural disasters, he explains. “Where I live, cyclones are the biggest threat. Our home insurance has more than doubled in the past two years, but that’s pretty typical. “

Before Hughes came to Dublin in December, he was in Florida, where you cannot get a mortgage over 10 years because of the rising sea level. Another indication that climate disturbances are already taking their toll.

Despite the heightened public awareness, climate researchers continue to be treated with Vitriol, especially on Twitter and especially when it comes to women. The vitriol is less for men like Hughes, he says. “If someone insults me, I block them.”

The person Terry Hughes nominated for the Maddox Prize had to stand in the event that he was committed to science in the face of hostility. “It is hardly a unique position. I think more and more people see the need for scientists to stand out from others. Scientists are not expected to do this in a traditional way or to be trained to do it. We are committed to what we know to communicate (and to add scientific evidence to bourgeois discourse). “

Hughes says he doesn’t feel comfortable in this room, “but I’ll do it anyway.” At the center, which he heads, they use resources for the training of young scientists in the media and have built a team that they can fall back on. “The last thing I want is for Terry Hughes to see it as a personal crusade.”

A “bleaching event” from 2015-2016 affected 70 percent of the world’s coral reefs. Such mass bleaching events are caused by an increase in sea temperatures. Hughes has overcome the anger he had felt then. It was the third global event since 1998, “in a way, there is a feeling of déjà vu,” with the climate factor contributing more and more, he says.

“Reefs are sometimes called” the canary in the coal mine. “I never used this term because I think it is misleading (which implies) that coral reefs are sensitive and are a harbinger of harder ecosystems that will follow the same path in the future go. “

It’s rather that they are “the figurehead”, he says: iconic and photogenic, so that they get a lot of advertising.

However, there is no mention of other ecosystems such as seaweed banks in Ireland and New Zealand that have been “absolutely hit by climate change”. The same applies to seaweed and mangroves – probably just as important as the Amazon to extract carbon. “They are all canaries in the coal mine. I don’t think reefs are particularly vulnerable. Virtually every ecosystem on the planet has been changing for several decades.”

Shorter recovery time

Many corals were selectively killed by bleaching. The mix of species is changing rapidly. Some are more vulnerable than others. Some recover faster than others. He is not sure how they will recover until the next bleaching event. “It certainly won’t go back to what it was.”

Due to the extent of the destruction, recovery will be very different. There was usually a drop after a hurricane that caused 100 km of “tight damage”, while baby corals on both sides helped recovery and did 1,500 km of damage after bleaching.

The fifth global bleaching event could take place in March when summer temperatures peak. These events were outrageous when Hughes received his doctorate in the United States. Gaps between events give more time to recover, but they get shorter and shorter. Climate models predict that by 2050 “the gap will be zero; there will be routine bleaching every summer. It’s kind of an academic endpoint because you need a break between them to have a reasonably good recovery. “

The most effective measure against this damage is to stabilize emissions and then reduce them, Hughes says. “The Australian government is investing money in coral restoration, which I think is a smoke screen. It is in no way effective. It costs a fortune. It masks the fact that Australia wants to further expand the fossil fuel industry. “

He believes that it is a matter of time before sanctions against large emitters of fossil fuels are introduced: “Australia is one of them.” Ironically, it also has the world’s largest solar energy sources.

Much of the Australian public is progressive: two million households have solar panels. However, he is deeply concerned that the Australian government will join Trump in promoting the development of fossil fuels. This focuses on Queensland with “traffic jams of (exporting, fully loaded) coal ships across the Barrier Reef World Heritage”. The Carmichael mine, owned by the Indian company Adani, is said to be one of the largest in the world. During operation, it and the adjacent mines will emit 750 million tons of CO2 annually.

A 2019 UNESCO report shows that 29 coral reef sites are vulnerable to global warming. Four of them are in Australia. The report is concerned about the universal threats to reefs and glaciers that Hughes says “are disappearing before our eyes.”

Global warming has traditionally not been a matter for the states, he says. The “multi-levels” of governance world heritage partners; Federal governments and state parliaments complicate matters. The overarching problem is: Queensland and the Commonwealth government advocate coal mining and gas fracking. “If you were honest, you would admit that there is a tight window to make money from fossil fuels before they have to be left in the ground.”

In Australia, consumption has already peaked, although it continues to export large quantities that are not included in its “carbon budget”. Emissions are counted where coal is burned; not the country that produces it.

Hughes believes that the concept of blaming those who ruthlessly harm the environment with ecocide comes from the Western world: “If we protect biodiversity, we protect species.”

The 400 million people who depend on coral reefs to secure their livelihood and food security “also value them, but for a wider range of more fundamental reasons”. They are often located in low-lying areas that are prone to sea level rise and where the reefs bleach. Their reef fishing is often overvalued. “So if someone doesn’t catch fish, they can go hungry. In Australia, on the other hand, they go to the supermarket and buy a chicken. “

“A piece of coal”

The Great Barrier Reef provides the Queensland economy with 65,000 AUD jobs a year worth a year. “The problem is that the money is insufficient. Coal levies speak a louder language, as do political donations from companies for fossil fuels.”

Adani promises thousands of jobs, but modern coal production makes it impossible, he claims, because the industry is “virtually fully automated,” including huge driverless trucks and trains.

Hughes notes Ireland’s sluggish reputation for climate action, but emphasizes that “Australia is still on the up,” especially since the current center-right government has taken office and raised a price for carbon, “as behavior changes works great “.

“It is well known that our prime minister brought a piece of coal into parliament. What a thing to do! “

There was a debate about electric vehicles in the last federal elections. “It was a government horror campaign.” There are no incentives for the transition from fossil fuel cars to what will inevitably happen, he believes. However, the government is so concerned about the loss of tax revenue from fossil fuels that it is considering taxing electric vehicles.

Australia joined the Paris Pact, “but actions speak louder than words.” Individual countries are aiming for a much higher level and the electricity sector is developing rapidly, even though the Commonwealth government is hesitant.

Australia has a big advantage over Ireland because it has a lot of space and capacity for carbon capture, he believes.

The Queensland catchment area, which flows into the barrier reef, is as large as Germany. “It is currently used for animal husbandry. Sugar cane, bananas, mining and gas production. There is not much native vegetation left.”

A new use of this area could not only be of great benefit to the Great Barrier Reef, but also to ecosystems around the world if redesigned for carbon sequestration.

The world probably has to grow two to three Amazon forests, he says. “It raises the question: where will you put it? Australia has a lot of space. It can be achieved with the right incentives. We just need a little bit of imagination and guidance. “

The coral problem is typical of other global crises, he suggests. Ultimately, “it’s a governance crisis”; poor control of pollution, fisheries and global emissions. There has been progress and increased failures by stragglers, but “it’s all painfully slow”.

The rise of Greta Thunberg is an example of the growing civil movement worldwide. Last September, one million people protested in Australia, “the largest public protest since the Vietnam War.” Smoke in the air in much of Southeast Australia has since raised public concern to an all-time high.

Regarding the criticism he receives when he stresses the vulnerability of the Great Barrier Reef, Hughes emphasizes: “It did not silence me … it is more difficult when young researchers are so vocal. And it is no accident that in countries like the United States, scientists who argue for it don’t work for the government. They don’t have to be evangelical, they just have to present the facts. I’m trying to make the data speak for itself. “

The evidence couldn’t be clearer.

