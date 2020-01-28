advertisement

Cars

January 28, 2020 Jake Richardson

advertisement

When it comes to electric vehicles, Norway is a world leader. Sales of battery-electric vehicles represented 42% of the market there in 2019. The top sellers were the Tesla Model 3, the VW e-Golf, Nissan Leaf, Audi e-tron and BMW i3. But why is Norway, a small and northern nation with 5.35 million inhabitants, also an EV leader?

The answer is government leadership in the form of policies and EV incentives to support EV acceptance. Some of the current incentives are:

No annual road tax

Maximum 50% of the total amount of ferry rates for electric vehicles

Parking fees for EVs implemented locally, but with an upper limit of up to 50% of the full price

Access to bus lanes

Corporate tax reduction reduced to 40%

No purchase / import duties

Exemption of 25% VAT upon purchase.

Although this is an impressive list, there are others who are now retired. For example:

50% lower business tax (2000–2018)

Rules that allow local authorities to limit bus access to only EVs carrying one or more passengers (2016)

Free municipal parking (1999–2017).

Unni Berge, head of communication and public relations at the Norwegian EV Association, answered some questions for CleanTechnica about all EV support.

Why has the Norwegian government decided to be aggressive in promoting zero emission vehicles?

To meet Norway’s climate commitments. Norway manages the shift to EVs by taxing pollution and promoting environmentally friendly solutions.

Why has the Norwegian Parliament decided that by 2025 all new cars sold should have zero emissions?

To speed up the transition from fossil fuel to electric passenger cars, hence the climate obligations of Norway.

What percentage of cars in Norway are now fully electric or gas-electric hybrids?

On December 31, 2019, the market share in the sale of new cars was 42.2 percent for fully electric cars. Ten percent of the total fleet will soon be fully electric cars.

Most electricity production there comes from renewable energy sources. Is the vision for Norway ultimately to have only clean, renewable energy and only electric vehicles?

The Norwegian electricity production is already renewable. The Norwegian Parliament has decided that by 2025 all new vehicles will have no emissions. In this way we will ultimately have all passenger cars on renewable energy.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Jake Richardson Hello, I have been writing online for a while now and enjoy the outdoors. If you want, you can follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JakeRsol









advertisement