If you look back on some of the most embarrassing product launches in technical history, Samsung is a name that keeps popping up. Of course there was the fiasco that the Galaxy Note 7 was, a device that was almost literally susceptible to fire and in some cases exploded and injured unsuspecting users. More recently, the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was pushed back after almost all early review units started testing for just a few hours.

Although Samsung finally released the Galaxy Fold a few months later, the device did not really inspire confidence that folding smartphones represent the wave of the future. Although folding smartphones are intriguing and new, there is a strong reason to believe that the design is in fact a solution to a problem that does not really exist. Moreover, a large number of first Galaxy Fold reviews were less than flattering.

Although it remains to be seen whether foldable telephones will be forgotten in a few years, Samsung does not intend to get its foot off the gas. During the upcoming Unpacked event from Samsung, the company plans to introduce a next-generation foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Flip Z. Moreover, Samsung is also planning to release a Galaxy Fold 2.

In the meantime, we recently came across an extensive Galaxy Fold review from Reddit from someone who spent a lot of time with the device. If you are curious about an in-depth overview of what everyday life is like with a Galaxy Fold, the thread is definitely worth viewing as a whole, especially since it is surprisingly positive.

A few extracts from the selection can be seen below:

[The] device just feels great to hold. This is the first phone in years that I felt confidently carried away without a case. the slim folded mode is easy to carry or use with one hand, and when the thing is opened, the plastic protective edge around the screen gives you a decent place to hold while you do your thing. Keep in mind that the weight and form factor take a few days to get used to, if you’re just like me and usually hold a phone with one hand and the other hand is to navigate, outside of typing.

Interesting, though not surprising, the Galaxy Fold does not excel when it comes to media consumption:

So if you want to get this purely for media consumption … it’s not worth it. Where it becomes interesting are other things. Keep in mind how Android apps usually work, the screen density does influence when you see the phone or tablet variant of an app and the standard zoom of the classic Samsung puts everything in phone view … what a mess. However, by changing it to the smallest, something changes. Here is youtube. Feedly. Google calendar. Gmail does its split panel view, Chrome gives you the tabs at the top and more. It’s clear that not all apps on Android have robust tablet views, so stretched phone apps often give you less info … but apps that are optimized for tablets usually give you more things on the screen. YMMV on the app. This also includes the web. Sites also behave differently and may offer you more or less text on the screen.

Overall, I am still not sold to the idea of ​​foldable smartphones, but the assessment above is mostly positive. So although I remain skeptical, it will be interesting to see a revival in the regular adoption as soon as the Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip Z come out.

