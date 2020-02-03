advertisement

FILE – In this FILE photo dated February 5, 2019, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and. A joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington spokesman for the House of Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Observe. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton made a speech on the state of the Union to a nation that had been impeached. He never used the I word. President Donald Trump is by no means the first president to deliver a speech on the state of the Union in a time of turmoil.

(AP Photo / Steve Helber) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, January 31, 2020.





WASHINGTON (AP) – The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are proceeding to a historic conclusion this week. The senators are certain that they have acquitted him for congressional abuse of power and disability after they narrowly denied the Democrats’ call for witnesses.

There is still a lot of drama before the vote on Wednesday.

The vote is expected to launch a month-long investigation sparked by a whistleblower complaint that Trump wrongly detained U.S. military aid from Ukraine to put pressure on him to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden the year 2020.

The Republicans have a 53:47 lead in the Senate, and there is nowhere near the two-thirds required for the conviction and deportation. On Friday, the Republicans blocked the examination of new witnesses and documents and prepared the swift acquittal vote for the coming week.

The next few days will be hectic.

On Monday, the House impeachers and Trump’s defense team will return to the Senate to conduct final clashes in the process. The 2020 presidential election begins with the first votes cast in Iowa assemblies.

Trump will provide his address on the state of the Union on Tuesday.

Will some Democratic senators join the Republicans to acquit Trump and allow him to demand cross-party “discharge”? Will Trump rejoice or regret the matter with Ukraine after major GOP senators during the trial criticized his actions as inappropriate but ultimately not criminal? Will Wednesday’s Senate vote be the last word on the matter?

What should you watch out for when the third impeachment process in US history ends?

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

The process continues on Monday at 11:00 a.m. EST to end the arguments of the two legal teams. Each page is given two hours. After the clashes, the Senate returns to the normal session so that lawmakers can make speeches about the impeachment process from late Monday to Wednesday before meeting at 4:00 p.m. as an impeachment court. Wednesday and vote.

One of the biggest questions might be whether Democrats team up with Republicans to free him from charges. There is a strong political meaning.

Three Democratic senators from states where Trump is still popular – Doug Jones from Alabama, Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona – remained silent about their intentions over the weekend.

They were among the 47 democratic and independent senators who had unsuccessfully voted to extend Trump’s trial by convening additional witnesses.

If one or more of the Democratic senators vote for Trump’s acquittal – even if they vote against an impeachment notice while advocating the other – this could alienate some Democratic voters, mark their legacy, and let Trump spend his re-election campaign claiming he had been acquitted by a non-partisan partner.

Manchin told reporters on Friday that he would likely not vote until he got to the chamber on Wednesday.

Jones has announced that he will announce his decision before Wednesday’s vote to ensure that he is doing everything right. Sinema has not indicated when she will signal her intentions.

WHAT SAYS TRUMP?

Trump delivered his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, and with Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Who sat behind him during his prime time speech, the White House was embarrassed as to whether Trump would refer to the impeachment process.

Trump ”is pleased that the Senate will schedule its acquittal as soon as possible. We do not believe the schedule will affect its ability to create a strong, confident Union state, ”said White House Assistant Eric Ueland on Friday.

A year ago, Trump’s speech to Congress did not directly refer to his government shutdown, which was sparked by a dispute with Democrats over funding the border walls. With his speech, he called for a “new era of cooperation”.

Nevertheless, there were many subtle excavations at the time, including when Trump warned the crowd against “stupid wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations”.

THE FINAL VOTE

It is similarly unclear whether Trump could regret or regret his behavior in Ukraine even though the senators are not holding their breath.

The vote to convict or acquit Trump is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander was among several Republicans last Friday who voted to block additional witnesses and end the trial, despite what Trump and President Trump described as “inappropriate” and “wrong” actions, like President Bill Clinton did it after his impeachment proceedings. Alexander said he didn’t need to hear it.

“I hope that when he delivers his State of the Union address, he leaves it behind, never mentions it and talks about what he thinks he has done for the country and where we are going,” he said. said Alexander told NBC “Meet the Press”.

Alexander and other Republicans said that even if Trump had committed crimes charged by Parliament, they were not punishable – especially in an election year. They say voters should make this decision in November.

That still keeps Trump’s fate in balance.

A NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday found that the majority of American voters believe Trump has abused his power and hindered Congress, but is largely divided among party lines over whether he should be removed from office ,

The poll, conducted January 26-29, found that 46% of registered voters felt Trump should be removed as a result of the process, compared to 49% who said he should stay – basically unchanged from a 48-48 split in December.

IT’S NOT OVER YET?

An acquittal for Trump on Wednesday would otherwise not mean the end of Ukraine.

Both Pelosi and Democratic MP Adam Schiff, the lead impeacher, have not ruled out that former national security advisor John Bolton must testify in the event of Trump’s acquittal.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton wrote that during a meeting of the Oval Office in early May, the President asked him to step up his efforts to get Ukraine to act against Democrats. Trump denies that.

Bolton also wrote that Trump said he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it supported the political investigation. His book will be published in March. The senators ultimately voted against hearing his testimony.

“It’s in the Senate now,” Pelosi told reporters last week. “We’ll see what happens afterwards.”

Republicans, for their part, are under no obligation to complete the case. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he planned to involve Joe Biden in congressional oversight over possible corruption in Ukraine.

Associate press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

