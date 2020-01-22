advertisement

The impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump in the United States Senate began in Washington today.

It is the third time in history that a president has been charged by Congress. It could be the first time in history that a president resigns.

In December, the US House of Representatives passed impeachment proceedings accusing Trump of abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

After weeks of public and private hearings, the house found that Trump knowingly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his potential 2020 presidential rival, Joe Biden, by withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

What does an impeachment procedure look like?

First, a team of Democrats will stand up and present the case for the indictment.

These lawmakers – dubbed house managers – will provide evidence to the Senate Chamber, which will become a judge in the next few weeks, and will try to convince them to convict Donald Trump for serious crimes and crimes.

When they are finished presenting their case, Donald Trump’s attorney team, including Kenneth Starr, who was responsible for prosecuting the case against President Clinton in 1999, will stand up and clarify the case.

Before we get there, however, some procedural issues will be resolved in the coming days. They sound very dry, but are incredibly important. Stay with me.

The first is the question of what the rules of the process will look like.

Senate chairman Mitch McConnell presented his proposed rules on Tuesday and immediately withdrew the Democrats.

Leading Democrats described his rules, which give Republicans the opportunity to dismiss the case immediately before any arguments, as an attempt by the Senate to take part in the President’s cover-up.

As I write this, there is a fierce debate about the rules. It is not clear where this will end, but it is clear that neither side is interested in allowing anything.

If the McConnell rules come through and the Republican-controlled Senate is empowered to dismiss all charges immediately, we could prepare for a massive anti-climactic process that will end prematurely.

Then there is the question of the witnesses.

Sometime today or tomorrow, the Senate will vote on whether the two sides may call on new witnesses to testify against the president.

This could be a real turning point for Democrats. Trump was able to prevent many of the people closest to him from providing evidence of the house’s impeachment investigation, and his team of lawyers managed to get away without a single document.

But when the same people are summoned as witnesses to the Senate trial, they have no choice but to show up and tell the Chamber what they know.

This list includes personalities such as John Bolton, the former national security advisor, and the White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. It is believed that neither of them is fully aware of the President’s behavior in relation to Ukraine.

If these numbers testify under oath, it would be very bad for the defense of the president, and his lawyers know it.

Worse, witnesses come out of the wood everywhere. Witnesses Democrats may not even have known they did.

Shortly before the impeachment process began, a man named Lev Parnas, adviser and close associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, gave explosive evidence against the president in a television interview on MSNBC.

Parnas said that “knew exactly what was going on” with the plan to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for political favors. Parnas also said he recently provided the house with evidence that the president knew the conspiracy firsthand.

The formation of Parnas shook Washington. He was one of two main actors mentioned in the whistleblower report – the one who first exposed the possibility of Trump’s misconduct with Ukraine – and he’s now ready to speak.

If the property managers are allowed to call witnesses, Parnas is at the top of their list and Trump could get in trouble.

But the Democrats, who are still in the minority of the Senate, must overcome the hurdle to circumvent the possibility of an immediate acquittal, and then persuade four Republicans to vote with them on whether to allow witnesses to be admitted. This could be a big challenge in times of non-partisanship.

Every vote cast in connection with Trump’s impeachment has been strictly political. If this trend continues, the president will likely have a very easy run.

That means we could be at a turning point. Public polls released on Tuesday showed that 57% of Americans are in favor of calling new witnesses.

I think it is possible that a storm is brewing that is strong enough for some legislators to put aside the partisanship.

If this applies to the witness question, it can also apply to the impeachment itself. Because here’s the kicker: New polls also show that 51% of Americans want the Senate to condemn the President.

President Trump will only be removed from office if he is convicted in the Senate by a two-thirds majority.

That would mean that at least 20 Republicans would have to vote against their own president. That seems unlikely to me. If I were a betting woman, I would say Trump will be acquitted and will survive another day to fight.

But that could prove to be a pyrrhic victory. Who knows what the public will think of the acquittal of a troublesome king they finally wanted to dethrone? We are now in the whisper of the November presidential election, so public opinion is indeed very important. It is possible that senators who make a wrong call this week will achieve a simple victory in the chamber and be punished at the ballot box.

Oral arguments in the case of the public prosecutor’s office to dismiss the president could start on Wednesday. Until we know the outcome of the litigation today and tomorrow, it will be difficult to know what the weeks ahead will look like. At this point it is everyone’s game. That is why I leave you with the old court clerk’s proverb: the process continues.

