A deal through February 24 could hit some of these players

This season of the year can create a lot of anxiety for players who think they are in the air.

If 3pm on February 24th the time has come and the NHL trading period has expired. Then there will finally be an answer to the question that they keep in mind: Am I staying or am I leaving?

Some players know that their name appears in trade rumors, which Flyers defender Shayne Gostisbehere has been doing well in public for more than a year. Others feel uncomfortable due to their contractual situation. For example, Michael Raffl believed that the trading date in the past year would be two-fold: either moving or signing up because he was a pending free agent. It turned out to be the latter for him.

It’s not all at the NHL level either. Even a trade that only includes NHL players can affect the minors. Perhaps a player from the American Hockey League is included in one of the deals, or omitting someone up there means that a minor leader has just contested the big show.

“It’s always an exciting part of the season,” said Andy Andreoff, who has spent most of his career in the NHL but was in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch last season and the split between the Flyers and that Lehigh Valley Phantoms had.

“Everyone gets nervous and you never know what the wind player is doing with the team. It’s only part of the job. You must be ready to move or stick with it. “

A recent deal in the NHL included a couple of former Andreoff teammates at the Los Angeles Kings. Kyle Clifford and goalkeeper Jack Campbell went to Toronto in exchange for Trevor Moore and two draft picks. The move meant that goalkeeper Cal Petersen was recalled by the minors and given the chance to show the kings that he could be their goalkeeper of the future.

Andreoff has never had to build a new organization before, and the 28-year-old striker said he has had no convincing stories about teammates in his career.

“Nothing too crazy. I found the LA trade that just happened to be pretty crazy, ”he said. “Cliffy has been there for 10 years and I doubt he’ll be traded, but it’s always a shock. Even if you’ve been there for a year or two, it’s always a big surprise.”

How will the trading deadline affect this year’s flyers?

It is too early to know if Nolan Patrick can play this season and return from the migraine headache that prevented him from doing so, although the flyers must have this answer by the 24th. Even if he does, the team could probably still need additional help at the center. Claude Giroux crashed on his return to the center, and when the Flyers called Morgan Frost and transferred Giroux to the wing, the Flyers captain had three points, including the 800th of his career in a Saturday night win against the Washington Capitals.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Flyers will make a deal within the time limit, but if it does, there are some players here who could feel the effect of the expiry. This week’s prospectus report includes an inside glimpse of Tony Androckitis from InsideAHLHockey.com.

All statistics by Saturday

Mark Friedman, Defense, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Age: 24

Height / weight: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the third round in 2014 (86th round)

This season: 36 games, 3 goals, 10 assists

The Skinny: Friedman performed well in recalling five games last month, including his first NHL point. He is the eighth or ninth defender on the aviator depth map (remember Andy Welinski was injured at the time). The Bowling Green product paid its fees to minors and rounded off its game well. He may have hit a roadblock to go to the next level because there are too many players in front of him. If someone moved from the NHL list, they could get this permanent recall. If not, it wouldn’t be surprising if another team were interested in a young, mobile right-handed blueliner who played with a bite.

Androckitis: “Since returning from an NHL season in which he appeared to be doing well, Friedman has been playing“ Mark Friedman Hockey ”with ease. That means playing in all three zones, getting good results and being the top division defender of the AHL. If his strong game continues, Chuck Fletcher could make a defender in the NHL list unnecessary if the NHL’s trading deadline approaches and the team obviously needs to add a striker. “

German Rubtsov, Forward, Phantoms (AHL)

Age: 21

Height / weight: 6 feet, 190 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the first round in 2016 (22nd round)

This season: 35 games, 2 goals, 10 assists

The Thin One: Rubtsov has big minutes in the AHL, but not as much time when he was called back to the flyers. You tried it in the middle and he’s not ready for a bottom six role in the NHL yet. When the Phantoms had a full lineup of healthy strikers, Rubtsov sometimes played the wing like he did in junior hockey with the Chicoutimi Saguenens and Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Rubtsov has some offensive tools and sometimes flashed them in the AHL, but played with a more defensive focus.

Androckitis ’assume:“ He doesn’t get the hype like Morgan Frost, but it could be partly because he plays a less eye-catching style of play. Nevertheless, Rubtsov plays effectively this season and is a big part of the Phantoms’ penalty unit. After several injuries that previously appeared to have hurt development, getting a healthy Rubtsov used to the North American game is crucial to his continued success. “

Mikhail Vorobyev, Center, Phantoms (AHL)

Age: 22 years

Height / weight: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the fourth round in 2015 (104th overall round)

This season: 32 games, 9 goals, 12 assists

The Skinny: Vorobiev’s talent is unlikely to fall into one of the cases where he’s too good for the AHL but not good enough for the NHL because his tools are clearly there. For some reason, he was unable to show them at the top level (not always involved in the game, taking some shortcuts, etc.), and the flyers may finally be out of patience with him. However, he is considered the best and most consistent player of the Phantoms this season. So it wouldn’t be surprising if another team believed they could get more out of it by trading.

Androckitis: “Vorobyev, who switched between the NHL and the AHL this season, didn’t take much time to adjust to AHL hockey when he was transferred to the Lehigh Valley. He has played many strong games at AHL level this season and you can see all the necessary tools that an NHL striker must have on the ice regularly. He is approaching the “Quad-A” area and you are wondering if maybe a new start in a new organization is the direction to go. He’s a restricted free agent this summer. “

Reece Willcox, Defense, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Age: 25

Height / weight: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

Acquired: Selection for the fifth round in 2012 (141st round)

This season: 44 games, 1 goal, 7 assists

The Skinny: Willcox is not necessarily a commercial candidate, but one of the perspectives that we haven’t examined this season. He is a large, defensive right winger who spent four years at Cornell before becoming a professional in 2016. He is one of the oldest statesmen in the defense of the phantoms, but his skills are one in which NHL teams usually have a player like him in the squad, which is why he has not yet had a career opportunity in his professional career.

Androckitis: “Willcox is a quiet defender who stays at home. He plays a solid defense game most nights and was a reliable penalty for the Phantoms during his time in the team.” He’s an unsung hero when you ask someone in this locker room. Still, he jumped up in the game and joined the rush – including his mid-lining in the Friday night game against Springfield, who started for the first time this season. A nice reward for the many blocked shots, bumps and bruises that were fighting on the front of his net. “

