The BAFTAs were a wild, politically charged affair if you could figure out how to watch them. We have the highlights of the clip.

On the way to the Oscars next Sunday, the BAFTAs mark the last pre-Oscar show that takes place at the exact moment when the Oscar voters fill out their ballot papers (expected to be February 4). Behind the scenes, Oscar activists let their winners send open and subliminal messages to the academy. But it’s not all under their control.

While the Netflix wranglers made sure that “The Irishman” producer Robert De Niro presented Renee Zellweger with an award, they couldn’t control some of the jokes made at the expense of the lengthy film by presenter Graham Norton, who suggested that “here.” there is more than an “Irishman” tonight, who seems to go on and on. “

BAFTAs often predict Oscar winners, but not always. Last year the BAFTAs preferred “Roma” and “The Favorite” over “Green Book”. The full BAFTA list of winners from this year is here.

Quentin Tarantino, who looked pissed all evening, except for Brad Pitt’s inevitable win as a supporting actor without a show, couldn’t miss the sticky tale “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” when Norton recalled that “2019 was the year of the white men at last.” erupted. “And while Joaquin Phoenix received one of three BAFTA awards for” Joker, “which Norton described as” essentially the story of the white man who makes himself even whiter, “the actor praised all of the awards for plant foods, both himself and The #BAFTASoWhite British film industry was also criticized for not being inclusive enough. “We have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism,” he said. “It is the obligation of the people who have created and maintained an oppression system to dismantle it. So it is up to us.”

New Zealander Taika Waititi, who flew to London with Bong Joon Ho after the WGA Awards in LA on Saturday evening, accepted his second award in two days for the adapted screenplay and beat Greta Gerwig and British writer Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes “). “I’m from the colonies,” he said. “I know it has been a difficult week for you. It is very nice to take some gold home with you … where it belongs.”

The main message for the actors who take BAFTAs home: “This really talented and nice actor is a winner and deserves it.” All four have won the BAFTA, SAG, Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards, including Renée Zellweger , and at the latest adopted by the British who made “Judy”. She always spreads love to her competitors and especially praises her British costar Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”), who also performed at the BAFTA ceremony. She also turned to Judy Garland and said, “London Town, whom you have always loved so much, still loves you back.”

Although he didn’t travel to London for long, Pitt sent another charming acceptance speech, read by Margot Robbie, that raises further questions about his speechwriter’s identity. (The late Carrie Fisher wrote film star thank-you speeches every year.) “Hey, UK, I heard you recently became single,” he wrote. “Welcome to the club. I wish you all the best in your divorce.”

“Marriage Story” Globe, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Supporting Actress Laura Dern continued to remember that she was a child of Hollywood. She told the story that her mother Diane Ladd made a film in 1974 for “She’s Mr. Scorsese” (“Alice no longer lives here”). This strategy has worked so far. Despite an emerging counter-narrative, Scarlett Johansson Derns Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit” steals, it looks like all four actor races are locked up.

The BAFTAs overlap with the Oscars in terms of voting members, but tend to reward their own. Seven wins for “1917”, including “Best Film”, were predictable – and gain momentum through the submission of Oscar votes. In this case, the award-winning activists (Sam Mendes, who was also a director, thanked Oscar whisperer Terry Press) sent aspiring 1917 star George MacKay to the microphone in the Albert Hall to reaffirm the message that not just actors an integral part were this great technical achievement, but an unusually collegial group effort was required to get every shot.

Production designer Dennis Gassner, who lost the award for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Art Directors Guild Awards, said: “It’s much better than standing in a ditch in the mud. This film was about camaraderie. I would like to thank everyone who worked on this film. “

“Parasite” didn’t go home empty-handed and won two BAFTAs for “Film Not in the English Language” and “Original Screenplay” against Tarantino.

The IDA laureate “For Sama”, which documents the five years of a family’s horror during the uprising in Aleppo, Syria, was recognized as the best documentary.

“Ford v Ferrari” cut the BAFTA, while Netflix ‘Christmas origin myth “Klaus” received the animated film award after his surprising Annie win, and the British BAFTA short film winner “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl ) “Continues to lead the way for the Oscar. The win for Kazu Hiro’s makeup work on” Bombshell “at BAFTAs is likely to repeat itself on Oscar night, along with the consolation award for Greta Gerwig’s” Little Women “, Costume Design that was not named a director.

Some Oscar observers predicted a sympathy vote for the author / director Gerwig based on Ben Affleck for “Argo”. One of the funniest BAFTA scenes came from director / presenter Rebel Wilson, who caused the house to crash with her riff on “Cats”, “Your vagina and how no cats were nominated in the” Director’s “Cat” category. After listing the five male candidates, Wilson added, “I don’t think I can do what they do. I just don’t have the balls.”

