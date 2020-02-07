advertisement

WASHINGTON – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major staff move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her senior deputy, David Lipton, would step down in late February.

The IMF said Lipton’s departure as first deputy director was “in the context of the changes she will make to the leadership team”.

Lipton, a 66-year-old American economist, had held the position since September 2011, longer than any other first deputy director. But his departure comes 19 months before his official mandate expires in September 2021.

Often critical of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and tariff actions, Lipton began his professional career as an economist at the IMF in 1981, working to help stabilize poor countries. He also served as US Treasury Secretary for International Affairs from 1993 to 1998 under President Bill Clinton and later worked in private sector finance.

“I believe in the work of the Fund. It has been an honor to work here, first for eight years in starting my professional career in 1981 and then as an FDMD since 2011, “Lipton said in a statement.” The fund is an institution that offers invaluable service. for its members and the global economy is huge, and I am pleased to have served it for so long. “

Georgieva praised Lipton’s “extraordinary economic experience and expertise” and said his policy maker’s perspective had improved the rigor of the IMF’s analytical work.

The IMF said a search for Lipton’s successor would begin soon. Traditionally, the IMF has been headed by a European, while the No. 2 spot is held by an American, reflecting the US status as the largest shareholder of the fund. It was unclear whether Georgieva would continue that tradition or choose a foreign national for the job.

Georgieva also announced the departure of Carla Grasso as chief administrative officer and deputy managing director.

Grasso, a dual citizen of Brazil and Italy, joined the fund in 2015. Her responsibilities included overseeing and coordinating the IMF budget, human resources, information technology, general services and internal audit functions. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)

