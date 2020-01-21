advertisement

Economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expect global growth to accelerate this year and to pick up again in 2021 after a weak year in 2019 as the global economy expanded at its slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.

The IMF forecasts that global gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 3.3 percent in 2020, after 2.9 percent in 2019, as the Washington-based institution said in its January 20 update of its global economic outlook. Global growth of 3.4 percent is expected in 2021, putting economic growth on an upward, albeit moderate, course.

Gita Gopinath, head of research at the IMF, said in a statement that some of the downside risks that emerged in the IMF’s October outlook have diminished.

“Since then, some risks have decreased in part because a US-China Phase I trade deal has been announced and the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has been reduced,” she noted. “Monetary policy has continued to support growth and good financial conditions. With these developments, there are now preliminary indications that global growth could stabilize, albeit at a subdued level. “

The IMF expects US growth to be 2.0 percent in 2020 and to slow to 1.7 percent in 2021, with the declining growth rate largely due to the waning effects of stimulus.

“The moderation reflects the return to a neutral budget and the expected easing of support from further easing of the financial situation,” the IMF said in the report.

The Federal Reserve, which uses monetary policy instruments to influence the base rate, cut the base rate three times in 2019. In December, in view of the favorable economic environment, the Fed announced that it would stop further rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve building in Washington on September 19, 2017. (Samira Bouaou / The Epoch Times)

According to the IMF, growth in the eurozone is expected to be 1.3 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021. This is mainly due to the decline in manufacturing in Germany and the weakening of domestic demand in Spain.

The IMF predicts that China’s growth will be 6 percent in 2020 and decrease to 5.8 percent in 2021. The slowdown in growth is partly due to the aging of the population and the constraints on debt-driven infrastructure, the report said.

A logo for the 2017 Annual Meeting can be seen at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington during the 2017 Annual Meeting of the IMF on October 10, 2017. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP / Getty Images)

“Stabilization at a slow pace”

Overall, the IMF described its global economic outlook as “preliminary signs of slow stabilization”.

In October 2019, the IMF forecast global economic growth of 3 percent in 2019 and 3.4 percent in 2020. The January 20 update is a downward revision to these numbers, which Gopinath attributed to below-average growth in emerging markets.

“The slight downward correction of 0.1 percent for 2019 and 2020 and 0.2 percent for 2021 is mainly due to downward corrections for India,” she said. She blamed the stress in the shadow banking sector and weak income growth in rural areas for the proliferation.

Another factor that slowed global growth in 2019 was a decline in trade in goods and services, with trade growth only increasing by 1 percent from 3.7 percent in 2018.

The IMF estimates that trade expansion has bottomed out and will recover in the coming year. Trading volume rose 2.9 percent this year and rose to 3.7 percent next year.

“On a positive note, the mood in the market has been strengthened by preliminary signs of a bottoming out of manufacturing and world trade,” the IMF said in the report.

Both the manufacturing and service sectors have been supported by solid consumer spending, which has contributed to tight labor markets, low unemployment and moderate wage growth, the IMF said.

The United Auto Workers fitter is working on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck to be assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Michigan on September 27, 2018 (Carlos Osorio / AP-File).

To support growth, the IMF recommended policies that directly boost consumer demand, given that central banks’ room for maneuver is limited in an interest rate environment close to zero.

“Policy measures at national level should provide timely demand support when needed, using both fiscal and monetary levers, depending on the political leeway available,” the report recommends.

The IMF also urged policymakers to take measures to increase labor force participation to counter aging populations.

Other recommendations include stronger macroprudential policies and supervision of financial institutions.

“In some cases, further streamlining bank balance sheets is critical, especially as vulnerabilities continue to accumulate over a long period of low interest rates,” the IMF said.

Gopinath closed her note saying that while there are signs of stabilization, “the global outlook remains sluggish and there are no clear signs of a turning point.”

The IMF’s outlook showed that despite moderate downward revisions to global growth, the trend remains expansive despite being fragile.

“The forecast recovery for global growth remains uncertain,” said Gopinath. “It continues to depend on recovery in stressed and weak emerging economies as growth in advanced economies stabilizes almost at the current level.”



