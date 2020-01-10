advertisement

When the snow covered the breathing hole Bill Fuzak made after being buried in an avalanche at a ski resort in Idaho, the 62-year-old said he felt a startling sense of calm, and prepared to die.

“Already I had thrown myself into the inevitable as I knew the air wasn’t going to last long,” Fuzak said in a post on a public Facebook page for ski enthusiasts.

Fuzak was one of five survivors of the avalanche Tuesday at the Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg. Three others were killed, the last of their bodies recovered Thursday, the resort said on Facebook.

advertisement

Fuzak, a retiree who lives near Spokane, Washington, said he was in the snow for 50 minutes, much longer than the avalanche survivors.

He was among a group of skiers who fell on a newly opened runway after more than 20 inches (51 cm) of snow had fallen in two days.

“After just one or two turns, the snow began to blow on us as well as below us,” Fuzak said. “I heard a female voice on my right shoulder. I think it was Rebekah, say it calmly – you’re giving way, try to stay on top.” “

Fuzak missed the left ski almost immediately and fell back trying to drop it right.

“As the swim to try and stay on top of the slide, it slowed down and pulled me completely down the snow.

He punched an air hole with his right fist, only to have a second, more powerful slide that covered him in snow.

“I’m really surprised at how calm I felt, but I knew I could do nothing but wait and pray,” said Fuzak, who was unable to move anything except his right hand to clear his mouth. .

The first thing he remembers after regaining consciousness was the sound of rescuers cheering when a ski patrol named Bill held out his hand and the others pulled him out.

He believes another ski patrolman, Maya Pardue, found her with her avalanche probe – a 10-foot (3-foot) long slippery trail.

He was buried upright, his lips blue, unconscious but breathing.

“I was ready to be ‘still here,'” Fuzak said. (Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

advertisement